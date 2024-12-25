As is often the case, channels are brimming with special episodes from the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Call the Midwife and The Great British Bake Off. But it's also a big day for Gavin & Stacey fans as we finally get the anticipated final ever episode, which is set to round off the Christmas evening rather nicely.

There's also all of the usual dramatics fuelled by the Christmas specials from the world of soaps with Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders set to bring some of the year's most gripping storylines to a head.

For some exciting family-friendly viewing, the star-studded Tiddler is perfect afternoon viewing while Doctor Who former showrunner Steven Moffat returns to pen the Christmas special, Joy to the World. There's also the anticipated Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which is the anticipated return of the film franchise since the release of A Matter of Loaf and Death on Christmas Day 2008.

It's safe to say that there's plenty to get stuck into on Christmas Day so scroll on to find our very best picks of what to tune into on 25th December 2024.

The Great Christmas Bake Off – 1:30pm, Channel 4

Dean Gaffney, Sheree Murphy, Shobna Gulati, Natalie Cassidy and Chris Bisson on The Great Christmas Bake Off 2024. Channel 4

While many of us will be tuning into the soaps later on, Bake Off is getting not only a festive twist but is also set to welcome some familiar faces from the world of soaps into the tent.

Dean Gaffney, Natalie Cassidy, Shobna Gulati, Sheree Murphy and Chris Bisson will all be trying their hand at baking and battling it out in a series of festive-themed challenges to see who has what it takes to get the coveted title of Star Baker at the end.

Tiddler – 2:35pm, BBC One

Tiddler.

This new Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler animation is the perfect watch for all the family, which is adapted from their successful picture book of the same name. The half-hour special tells the story of "a little fish with a big imagination who gets lost in the deep wide ocean until he’s saved by his own storytelling".

Narrated by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, the rest of the star-studded cast includes Lolly Adefope (Ghosts) as Miss Skate, Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking) as Plaice and other characters. Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon won't only be appearing in the comedy's final ever episode later this evening, he's also set to return for his 12th Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation in Tiddler and will voice multiple characters, like Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special – 3:55pm, BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

While Strictly Come Dancing came to an close just a matter of short weeks ago, the hit dancing competition show will be returning for more festive cheer as we see a brand new batch of celebrities take to the dance floor.

At just one bumper episode long, we'll see the contestants take on their routines for a chance to bag the Glitterball Trophy at the end of the episode. This year will see comedian Josh Widdicombe, EastEnders legend Tazmin Outhwaite, presenter Vogue Williams, drag artist Tayce, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Formula 3 racing driver Billy Monger all paired up with Strictly pros for a suitably fun late afternoon dancing treat.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World – 5:10pm, BBC One

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Joy (Nicola Coughlan). BBC

Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor returns to our screens for a special edition of the sci-fi series, this time round joined by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan as Joy. The pair are set to take on quite the adventure as we follow a hotel chain that has gotten hold of time travel – with an old enemy of the Doctor's also making an appearance.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the earth, just in time for Christmas."

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 6:10pm, BBC One

Gromit, Norbot & Wallace. BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis

It's hard to believe that there hasn't been a new Wallace & Gromit film since 2008, but fans of the stop-motion movies will be pleased that the titular characters are back on our screens. This time round, Wallace and Gromit could be taking on their most dangerous adventure yet as they're set to come face-to-face with their ruthless enemy Feathers McGraw once again.

The feature-length film makes for perfect early evening viewing and also marks the return of Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, the well-known inventor, after original actor Peter Sallis passed away in 2017. Other stars for the new film include Peter Kay returns as Chief Inspector Macintosh and there are cameos from Diane Morgan (Motherland), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Muzz Khan (Brassic) and Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds).

Emmerdale – 6:30pm, ITV1

Belle and Piper are reunited at last! ITV

It's time to go to the Dales for the annual Christmas episode and after quite the rollercoaster year, we'll just have to wait and see exactly what could be in store for our Yorkshire residents.

We do know that things are set to be happier than ever for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) but the same can't be said for the likes of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock). His relationship with April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) is at its lowest point and when a flash-forward Marlon reveals a potential struggle, questions start to swirl around what exactly Marlon has done.

Coronation Street – 7pm, ITV1

Helen Worth as Gail Rodwell and John Thomson as Jesse in Coronation Street. ITV

All eyes will be on Corrie this year for the sad departure of Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), who leaves the cobbles after 50 years on the soap. With the Platt matriarch set to leave, it's set to be quite the emotional time for the family as they reckon with Gail's exit but also, her wedding to Jesse (John Thomson).

Tensions are set to rise to the surface and the question of whether or not everyone will be in attendance at their winter wonderland-themed wedding remains in the air, but that's only a slice of the drama to come.

We've also got Nick Tilsley's (Ben Price) ongoing affair with sister-in-law Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) and Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) quest for revenge, as well as Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) surprise proposal to Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), and Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain's (Vicky Myers) cosy Christmas plans being foiled.

EastEnders – 7:30pm and 10:35pm, BBC One

EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The EastEnders Christmas special is undoubtedly the time of year when even the oldest fans of the soap gather round the TV to tune into whatever dramatic storyline Walford has in store for us all.

This year will be revolving around Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) affair, which is set to be revealed by way of a tape recording. Is anyone else having flashbacks to Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) affair being revealed on a DVD in the 2007 Christmas special?

While that will certainly form much of the major tension of the double bill of episodes, there will also be a focus on Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who has been struggling with his mental health, as well as potentially seeing Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about to give into temptation when it comes to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Call the Midwife – 8pm, BBC One

The cast of the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais

This Christmas episode is only the first of two episodes, with the second set to air tomorrow on Boxing Day. There's set to be plenty of the usual heartwarming moments that underpin the beloved series but it wouldn't quite be a return to Nonnatus House without some dramatic storylines, right?

The Christmas specials will see the neighbourhood rocked by the news of an escaped prisoner who could be the one to blame for the spate of local break-ins. Other challenges include cases of influenza and Hong Kong flu but in and among the darkness, there's also set to be the fleeting return of Trixie (Helen George), a funfair and a mince pie competition.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – 9pm, BBC One

Gavin & Stacey. BBC

It's the final episode we've all been waiting for and at long last, Gavin & Stacey is back on our screens for its very much anticipated festive special. Rumours circulated about the return of the show earlier this year, were batted away by the cast and then, finally confirmed to be the last outing for the beloved BBC comedy.

How is life treating Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page)? What happened to Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden) after the last episode's cliffhanger? Will any fishing trip secrets be revealed? All burning questions we have going into this last hurrah, which is set to be the perfect ending for fans as we're reunited with the cast once again.

From Roger Moore with Love – 9pm, BBC Two

Roger Moore. TPLP/Getty Images

For many, the Christmas period is the most opportune time of year to get dug into the James Bond catalogue. Well, to commemorate the late Roger Moore, the BBC are releasing this special documentary chronicling Moore's decade-defining role as Bond and the dizzying heights of his career thereafter.

Featuring never-before-seen home movie footage and interviews from the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Joan Collins and Jane Seymour, this is certainly a must-watch for any 007 fans out there.

