Also joining them will be EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy and Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Chris Bisson.

Meanwhile, the line-up has also been announced for the Great New Year's Bake Off for 2025, with a host of former contestants returning to the tent.

These include Kevin, Norman, Nicky, James, Lea and Peter.

News of the soap-themed Christmas special was first reported by The Mirror, with an insider telling the publication: "For the Signature challenge the bakers will be asked to put their own spin on the traditional yule log, and for the Technical they need to make delicate Christmas trees out of meringue.

"But as ever, the biggest challenge will come with the Showstopper, which will see them having to re-create one of their favourite festive soap storylines - in biscuit form. Will Wellard make an appearance? Could Sonia’s trumpet pop up? Perhaps we’ll see rum'n'raisin versions of the Woolpack or the Rovers. Absolutely anything is possible."

The current Great British Bake Off season is currently coming to a head, with just two more episodes until the champion is determined for this year.

Bakers currently still in the competition include Christiaan, Dylan, Georgie and Gill – but which of them can keep their cool and really impress Paul and Prue in the weeks to come?

The Great British Bake continues on Tuesday 19th November at 8pm on Channel 4, while the Christmas edition will air this festive season.

