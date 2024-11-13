It continues: "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

The theme is inspired by the story of Christmas, with 1,600 guests who have gone above and beyond to show support for others set to be invited to attend in person at Westminster Abbey.

While the event itself will take place Friday 6th December, the television broadcast will be held until Christmas Eve, airing simultaneously on ITV1 and ITVX.

The evening will see performances from the Westminster Abbey choir as well as famous faces such as Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter, while it will also delve into the personal stories of some of the honourees.

The historic abbey will be decorated in a manner inspired by the natural world, which is intended to create a whimsical, Christmassy backdrop to the proceedings.

A number of other Together at Christmas carol services will take place up and down the country, honouring other local heroes from Blackpool to Truro.

It was unclear whether the Princess of Wales would be hosting her annual carol service this year due to her recent health struggles, having undergone chemotherapy this year for a form of cancer that has not been specified.

In September, she said (via Instagram): "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Together at Christmas returns to ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

