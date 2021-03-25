Disney Plus prices will increase in the US, but how will that affect UK subscribers?

Following its November 2019 launch in the US, Disney Plus got off the ground a year ago in the UK armed with a whole host of classic and original content. From Star Wars properties like The Mandalorian to Marvel hits such as WandaVision and most recently The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the streamer has gone from strength to strength since it landed.

Prices in the US are confirmed to be rising as of tomorrow (Friday 26th March), with subscribers set to see their monthly subscription fee hiked up to $7.99 per month instead of $6.99. The annual fee will go up from $69.99 to $79.99.

If you’re wondering how that will affect prices in the UK, the streamer already increased its subscription fees this side of the Atlantic back in February.

So, if you weren’t an existing subscriber before 23rd February 2021, you’re now looking at a £7.99 monthly fee or £79.90 for an annual subscription.

The good news is that, for existing subscribers in the UK, there will be no price increase until the summer. That means that, if you already have a Disney Plus account, you will continue to only pay £5.99 a month until 23rd August. If you have a yearly subscription due to be renewed before then, the one-off payment will remain at the original launch price of £59.99.

The increase comes after the addition of Star content to Disney Plus, which saw the addition of the likes of Lost, Atlanta and Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the streamer.

You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.