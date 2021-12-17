New comedy from Ghosts creators casts Inbetweeners and Sherlock stars

The latest comedy project from Ghosts co-creators Ben Willbond and Laurence Rickard has announced its star-studded cast, as it targets a premiere on UKTV channel Dave next year.

We Are Not Alone is a feature-length special set six weeks after Earth is definitively conquered by an alien race called the Gu’un, who now have the unenviable task of trying to make sense of this confusing, chaotic planet.

The story unfolds primarily from the perspective of Stewart (Declan Baxter, Grantchester), the Gu’un’s official human liaison, whose job it is to deliver their message to the world and win over the native population to the new extraterrestrial regime.

However, he’s secretly aiding the human resistance and nursing a serious crush on one of their members, Elodie (Coronation Street’s Georgia May Foote), something which he’ll have to keep hidden from alien housemate Greggs (The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas).

UKTV

In addition to writing the two-hour special, Rickard and Willbond will appear on screen in as-yet-undisclosed roles, while the supporting cast also includes Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Vicki Pepperdine (Worzel Gummidge), Mike Wozniak (Taskmaster), and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe).

Fans can also expect to see I Hate Suzie‘s Evelyn Mok, Katy Keene‘s Lucien Laviscount, and Episodes star Bruce Mackinnon, as well as Miles Jupp (Rev.) and Ellie White (The Other One).

Directing duties will be handled by Fergal Costello, who worked on 2019’s BAFTA-winning shortform comedy Brain in Gear, which has since been commissioned for a full series on BBC Two.

Willbond and Rickard are best known for their recent projects as part of the comedy troupe behind Horrible Histories, Yonderland and BBC One’s Ghosts, the last of which was recently renewed for a fourth series.

We Are Not Alone is the latest original comedy to come courtesy of UKTV, which has previously commissioned the likes of Meet the Richardsons, Sliced, and last year’s Red Dwarf: The Promised Land.

We Are Not Alone will air on Dave and UKTV Play in 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

