Ghosts returns for season 4 on BBC One

BBC comedy series Ghosts has been officially renewed for another spooky season, once again reuniting us with the undead residents of haunted country pile Button House.

Season four will see the estate “open for business; well, the gatehouse is”, as (living) owners Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) try to make a success of their B&B.

The creators said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Button House for a fourth series. We have an exciting batch of new stories in store and can’t wait to share the next chapter.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, described the sitcom as “a true jewel in BBC Comedy’s crown”, continuing: “We’re delighted to be working again with the cast and creators, and Monumental, who never fail to deliver a faultless combination of big laughs and loads of heart.”

Jonathan Blyth, Director of Comedy at BBC Studios, added: “Button House and its ghostly inhabitants have won a legion of fans across the globe from Australia and China to Europe and the US, where a local adaptation is successfully airing on CBS. I’m absolutely thrilled that the story is set to continue for a further series and can’t wait to see the mischief this troupe of spirits will cause for Alison and Mike.”

Katy Wix, who plays Mary in the sitcom, had previously confirmed that season four was on the cards when she featured on the Distraction Pieces Podcast.

In the meantime, Ghosts fans can look forward to the 2021 Christmas special, which guest stars Jennifer Saunders as the mother of prudish Lady Fanny Button (Martha Howe-Douglas).

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Saunders described Ghosts as her “favourite show in the world”, and jumped on an invitation to join the cast in a role that was written specifically for her.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.