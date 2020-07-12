The BBC synopsis teases: "As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they'll find long-lasting friendship."

However, best not get too attached to the series. Katy Keene was recently cancelled after one season after reportedly low ratings.

Lead Lucy Hale announced the news in a tear-filled Instagram video, saying the show had been "truly, one of the highlights of my life".

The star added it would "take some time to get over it" and that acting is "a job that has broken my heart numerous times. This is a bad one."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCKZKvuA4rE/

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also waved goodbye to Katy Keene on social media, commenting he was "so proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCKRRoED_MA/

Riverdale, which is available to UK audiences on Netflix, has currently halted filming its upcoming fourth season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Production was forced to shut down after a crew member came into contact with the virus.

A spokesperson for Riverdale said at the time: "We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member."

Katy Keene is available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 25th July. Riverdale is available to stream on Netflix now.