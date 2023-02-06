The spin-off of That '70s Show proved to be a standout success for the streamer and followed Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna from the original series, as she visits her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.

After only a few weeks since debuting on Netflix, new spin-off comedy That '90s Show has been renewed for season 2.

Speaking about the season 2 renewal, series co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Gregg Mettler said: “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Similarly, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series, Tracey Pakosta, said: “We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade.”

So, what will the new season of That '90s Show be about and who is set to return? Read on for everything we know so far about season 2.

That ‘90s Show cast. Netflix

While there's been no confirmed release date for season 2 just yet, the news of That '90s Show is most certainly a rare quick renewal for the streamer.

Recently, the platform has come under fire from fans over its quick-handed approach to cancelling shows, but it seems as though this sitcom was an easy 'yes'.

As the first season landed in January 2023, we can only hope that we can kick off the new year next year in 2024 with the same barrel of laughs.

That '90s Show season 2 cast speculation

That ‘90s Show cast. Netflix

We're sure that season 2 will bring us the same faces we've come to know and love. The list of That '90s Show season 1 cast that we predict will return for season 2 are as follows:

Callie Haverda as Leia

Kurtwood Smith as Red

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

Mace Coronel as Jay

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

And in a nice nod to the original, some of the That '70s Show cast also made guest appearances, so we may also see some guest stints from the following cast members:

Topher Grace as Eric

Laura Prepon as Donna

Ashton Kutcher as Kelso

Mila Kunis as Jackie

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

What will That '90s Show season 2 be about?

That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner also co-created That ’90s Show along with their daughter Lindsey Turner and Mettler – so we're sure we'll get another dose of fun-loving nostalgia in the second season.

According to reports, season 2 will total up to 16 episodes rather than season 1's 10-parter, with it seeming as though the streamer could release season 2 in two separate parts.

As for what it'll be about, with Mettler saying that we're set to "return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”, it seems as though the new season will be framed around the following year's summer.

So rather than changing the format of the show to take place during Leia's school year, she'll be returning to her grandparent's home once more for a summer of adventure. In an interview with Collider, series star Reyn Doi also commented ahead of the series renewal and said he thought the series creator's plan was "to do every season in the summer".

Season 1 ended with a surprise almost-kiss between Leia and Nate so we can be sure that this potential romantic storyline will rear its head in season 2. Will it end in disaster in terms of the friendship group dynamics now, though?

Speaking about her character's potential in season 2, Haverda (who plays Leia) said in an interview with ComingSoon: "Yeah, I’m praying for a season 2 because I think there’s so many different things that we could see Leia do.

"All of the characters, I think there’s so much that we can do with all of their storylines and just continue to see them grow. I’m excited to see the different relationships, like what Leia will do and what will end up happening. Yeah, I really hope we get to continue that on because I think there’s a lot of good material there."

Is there a trailer for That '90s Show season 2?

As Netflix is yet to confirm the release date for season 2 or any production plans, we don't have a trailer to get excited over yet. So the season 1 trailer will just have to tide us over till then.

Watch it below.

That '90s Show season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

