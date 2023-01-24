Set in 1995, the new 10-part series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna from the original series, as she visits her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.

Hit sitcom That '70s Show has been given the spin-off treatment in Netflix's latest comedy series, That '90s Show . The iconic throwback series helped launch the career of actors like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and this time round, it has welcomed in a cast of new faces .

She bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. As the synopsis states: "Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

But where can you watch the new series? Read on to find out how to watch both That '90s Show and That '70s Show if you fancy a dose of serious nostalgia.

How to watch That '90s Show

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in That ‘90s Show. Patrick Wymore/Netflix

All 10 episodes of That '90s show landed on Netflix on Thursday 19th January and are available to stream now.

You can sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Can you watch That '70s Show online?

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart in That '90s Show. Netflix

If you're in the mood to rejoice in some nostalgic TV, you may find yourself wondering whether you can stream That '70s Show also. It's natural that before or after watching That '90s Show, you may want to revisit the old gang but unfortunately, the beloved series isn't available to stream in the UK right now.

Although the series is available to buy and rent on Peacock and Amazon in the US, no agreements have been put in place for international rights. That means that, as of now, That '70s Show is unavailable to stream online in the UK.

What is That '90s Show about?

As well as a new cast, this sitcom explores an entirely new decade. It's 1995 and Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place but is desperate for some adventure and a best friend who isn’t her dad.

As the synopsis states: "Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realises adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well... Red."

Who stars in That '90s Show?

Callie Haverda leads the cast as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) from the original series. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp star as Red and Kitty Forman, who will be recurring characters and both previously starred in That '70s show.

The cast of teens will be made up of relative acting newcomers Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Returning cast members who will be reprising their roles as guest stars are as follows.

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Tommy Chong as Leo

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

