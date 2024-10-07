You can now save £50 on the PS5 Slim in best deal since last Black Friday
PlayStation is getting ahead of the October Prime Day with this new offer.
With Amazon's October Prime Day kicking off in under 24 hours' time, PlayStation have jumped the gun with an exciting new deal.
You can now get £50 off the PS5 Slim, taking the price from £479 to £429 for the Disc version and from £389 to £339 for the Digital – the best deal we've seen since last year's Black Friday.
This 10% discount will run from 7th to 14th October, and right now is only available at PlayStation.
If you've been waiting for a good discount off the PlayStation's RRP, we don't think there's likely to be a better one before the end of the year.
The PS5 Pro is launching just before Black Friday, on 7th November, and while there probably won't be any discounts for the console itself, the deals could be centring around its accessories and games.
With that in mind, this seems like the best time to grab the Slim.
How long will this PS5 Slim offer last?
This offer runs from Monday 7th to Monday 14th October, ending at 11:59pm to be exact. That means you've got just one week to take advantage.
How to get £50 off the PS5 Slim
It couldn't be simpler: head over to PlayStation and put either the PS5 Slim Disc or Digital in your basket.
We'd suggest doing it sooner rather than later, as last year we saw stocks ebb and flow during the Black Friday sale.
