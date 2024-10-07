This 10% discount will run from 7th to 14th October, and right now is only available at PlayStation.

If you've been waiting for a good discount off the PlayStation's RRP, we don't think there's likely to be a better one before the end of the year.

The PS5 Pro is launching just before Black Friday, on 7th November, and while there probably won't be any discounts for the console itself, the deals could be centring around its accessories and games.

With that in mind, this seems like the best time to grab the Slim.

Buy PS5 Slim for £479 £429 (save £50 or 10%) at PlayStation

Buy PS5 Slim for £389 £389 (save £50 or 12%) at PlayStation

How long will this PS5 Slim offer last?

This offer runs from Monday 7th to Monday 14th October, ending at 11:59pm to be exact. That means you've got just one week to take advantage.

How to get £50 off the PS5 Slim

It couldn't be simpler: head over to PlayStation and put either the PS5 Slim Disc or Digital in your basket.

We'd suggest doing it sooner rather than later, as last year we saw stocks ebb and flow during the Black Friday sale.

