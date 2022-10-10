Amazon Prime's Early Access sale is kicking off this week and deals are already starting to be unveiled across the web, with Currys offering some stand out television bargains.

Is the World Cup "coming home" this winter? Gareth Southgate, his squad and countless England fans hope so — but even if they don't taste victory in Qatar, these deals from Currys and Amazon might tempt you to bring a new telly home to watch the action unfold.

The RadioTimes.com tech team has been hunting down the latest and greatest deals on hi-tech tellies to help you watch England's World Cup efforts on a crystal clear, hi-resolution TV. For more of our favourite televisions, be sure to check out our best smart TV guide.

There are a range of deals on offer to suit all budgets, too, so if you're looking for something more affordable, we might still have the ideal telly for you.

Best World Cup TV deals at a glance

Best World Cup TV deals from Amazon and Currys right now

There are a range of great deals available across Amazon and Currys right now. While Amazon's sale officially gets underway tomorrow, we're already seeing some discounts online and will be keeping a close eye on the site as more emerge.

Free soundbar worth £399 with selected LG TVs at Currys

This deal currently live on the Currys site offers buyers an LG soundbar worth £399 when they purchase selected LG OLED TVs.

There are two options: the 55-inch or 65-inch versions of the C24LA model. It's a self-lit 4K OLED set with a 120Hz refresh rate which uses LG's WebOS platform to offer a great smart TV experience. This makes it easier to access all your favourite content from across TV and streaming providers.

Notably, there's also a five year guarantee, so you'll get peace of mind with your purchase, too. Check out the latest on pricing and availability below.

55-inch LG C24LA smart TV at Currys | £1,499 £1,299 (save £200 or 13%) with free £399 LG soundbar at Currys

65-inch LG C24LA smart TV at Currys | £2,299 £1,899 (save £400 or 17%) with free £399 LG soundbar at Currys

Save 40% on this affordable HD Hisense TV

Right now, this is one of the stand out TV deals on Amazon, especially if you're on the hunt for an affordable television set.

This HD smart TV from Hisense is 40 per cent cheaper right now, down to £199.

It's got a 40-inch display and — thanks to its smart TV interface — it makes it easy access to all our favourite TV shows, streaming platforms and movies.

40-inch Hisense A4BGTUK | £329 £199 (save £130 or 40%) at Amazon

Claim up to £300 cash back on selected Sony Bravia TVs

This is another eye-catching TV deal from Currys that could have you World Cup ready in a flash.

Right now, buy one of this selection of Sony Bravia TVs and you'll get £300 cash back. Essentially, this just means you're getting a £300 discount.

There is a range of Sony TVs on offer but they're all fairly premium models, ranging from around £1,000 to around the £5,000 mark. Check out the latest pricing and availability below.

Buy selected Sony Bravia TVs and claim £300 cash back at Currys

Save 31% on this 4K LG smart TV

Here's another great deal on an LG TV. This time, you can save a whopping 31 per cent on this 50-inch set. There are savings to be made on other sizes of the same model, too.

It's a 4K smart TV that offers good picture quality and easy access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more great streaming platforms. Check out the latest pricing and availability below.

50-inch LG UQ75 4K smart TV | £549.99 £379 (save £170.99 or 31%) at Amazon

