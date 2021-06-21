Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot (4th gen) are the cheapest they’ve ever been for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and two of the company’s most popular devices – the Fire TV Stick 4K and new Echo Dot – have never been more affordable. We have come to expect significant price drops on Amazon’s devices. Back in 2o19, according to Statista, Amazon’s own products were the leading brand during Prime Day, resulting in 349,000 purchases.

According to the price tracking platform CamelCamelCamel, it’s the most affordable both have ever been – so there’s never been a better time to pick them up.

Previously, the Fire TV Stick 4K’s lowest price was £29.99 on November 20th, 2020. The new Echo Dot’s lowest price was £28.99 on November 19th last year.

Remember that to make the most of these offers and all the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot (4th gen) are the cheapest we’ve ever seen them

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £26.99 (save £23 or 46%)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is optimised for 4K TVs and designed to give easy access to Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video alongside a variety of other apps – is now down from £49.99 to £26.99, a saving of £23 or around 46%.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for the cheapest price yet

For anyone shopping for a new smart speaker, there’s also a fantastic deal on the latest generation of Echo Dot – which can be used to play music, hear the latest weather updates or control smart devices with simple voice commands.

The 4th generation Echo Dot, which only released in October last year, is currently down from £49.99 to £24.99 for Prime members – a saving of £25, or 50%.

We were impressed with the 4th generation Echo Dot after testing. As our expert critic wrote in the full Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) review:

“The Echo Dot is easily one of the best smart speakers on the market; it is small, cheap, gives you hands-free control and is packed full of practical features. Whether you’re new to smart home technology or want to build on your smart speaker collection, the Echo Dot would be a brilliant addition to your home.”

Get the Echo Dot for the cheapest price yet

What else is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021?

There are plenty more deals going live during the event – including on Amazon’s own products. The Fire TV Cube is now £59.99 (was £109.99). The Fire HD 8 tablet is now £39.99 (was £89.99) while the Fire HD 10 is now £79.99 (was £149.99).

For more information on the devices, read our in-depth Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet review, Amazon Fire HD 10 review and Amazon Fire TV Cube review.

Amazon Prime Day runs from June 21st and June 22nd this year, with the company pledging discounts on millions of products for members – including anyone who takes out its 30-day free trial. If you want to know more about the service and its perks, make sure to read our how to sign up for Amazon Prime guide.

Don’t miss the best Amazon Prime Day deals compiled by the RadioTimes.com team, who are scouring the website for the best offers and price cuts as they go live, while also keeping a close eye on deals from competitors like Currys and Very.

For the latest news and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Looking for a new streaming stick? Read our best streaming device guide.