Black Friday iPad deals 2021: How to get an iPad discount this year

Black Friday 2021 is almost here. Each year the seasonal sale offers huge discounts on big-ticket tech items, and we’re going to be on hand to help you make savings and find great devices to suit your needs.

Apple announced a slew of new products at its September event, including the 9th generation iPad and the new iPad mini 6. These new releases are likely to encourage retailers to offer good deals on previous generations of the devices, so there could be some great iPad deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

First off, have a good think about what you want – or need – the iPad for. Is it for video editing? In which case, you’ll want one of the more powerful models, or is it for simple web browsing or on the go word-processing and emails? Which might be better suited by an iPad mini. Whichever you’ve got in mind, we’ll be helping you find the best deals on Apple’s iPad range across the seasonal sales.

For more on the individual devices and to understand the differences between them, check out our Apple iPad Pro vs iPad Air page, or follow the links below for the latest prices on the all-new iPad mini 6.

When’s the best time to buy an iPad? Should you wait for Black Friday?

The release of a new base iPad – the 9th generation iPad – and the iPad mini 6 does mean that previous generation of iPad could be heavily discounted this year. The new models will reduce demand for older models and make retailers keen to sell them on before their value deteriorates further. If they can do that by offering some attention-grabbing discount that brings more customers to their sites on Black Friday, they may just do so.

The upshot of this is that if you want the newest iPads, you shouldn’t presume that there will be discounts on them come Black Friday. This is quite unlikely. However, if you’re looking for an iPad Air or an iPad Pro then yes – discounts may be incoming!

The iPad Air may be the most likely model to see significant price slashing. Current pricing is £579 from Apple but, because it houses the previous generation of chip – the A14 – we think this price may drop a little in the seasonal sales.

We listed the iPad Air as the “best mid-range tablet” in our best tablet guide. It’s a fantastic device, and only the Air and Pro models in the current line-up are compatible with Apple’s ‘Magic’ keyboard, which will be a big draw for some users.

Take a look at the best iPad Air deals available right now in the panel below.

Last year’s event also saw some notable discounts on the iPad Pro (2020). Could there be more iPad Pro discounts this year? Take a look at current prices below.

Black Friday 2021: When will iPads be on sale?

iPads will be on sale on the 26th of November, the traditional date of Black Friday – we hope! We’ll be keeping you updated with the latest and greatest iPad deals on and before this date.

It is worth noting that many retailers will start dropping discounts before Black Friday itself. This is a competitive measure, as they attempt to draw customers away from competing sites to theirs. The biggest deals are likely to surface on the day, though and right through until the 29th, or ‘Cyber Monday’.

How to get good iPad deals on Black Friday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Don’t rely on one site or retailer. This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase.

This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase. Use price tracking tools. Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal.

Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal. Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below. Check social media. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Compare online and in-store prices. If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

Black Friday iPad deals: what offers were there last year?

The stand-out iPad deal of Black Friday 2020 was Amazon’s discount on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro. It was reduced from £769 to £706.70. Not an earth-shattering discount, sure, but bear in mind the relative rarity of large Apple discounts and the fact that it came in the same year the iPad was released.

The iPad mini was also reduced on Amazon, from £549 to £499. The 2019 iPad mini was a less unexpected discount, being an older member of the iPad family.

