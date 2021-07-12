Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

It might still be months away, but you can be sure that when Black Friday 2021 does arrive, there’ll be some great Nintendo Switch deals.

Advertisement

According to official figures from Nintendo, an almighty 78 million consoles have been sold across the globe as of January 2021. And we’re confident that number is going to climb further in that hectic pre-Christmas sales period.

That’s largely down to the old rule that dictates when a new product arrives, its predecessor will tumble in price. In this instance, that new product is the Nintendo Switch OLED model, and if that’s the console you’ve got your sights set on, head to our Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders page to make sure you’ve got it coming your way when it arrives in October. To be clear: the new OLED model of the Switch isn’t the much-anticipated Switch Pro. Canny observers who noticed the lack of 4K mentioned in this upcoming release realised that the next generation in the Switch line is still at an unspecified point on the horizon. For everything we know about this console, head to our Nintendo Switch Pro release date article.

We’re very excited at the OLED version of the Switch, with its larger, 7-inch display and extra internal storage. Just as exciting – for gaming nerds like us, anyway – is that the new Metroid Dread game will be released on the same day. And yes, that’s from the franchise that last saw a new instalment land 19 years ago.

But if you’re a deal-lover, then it’s the original Switch we think you should have in the crosshairs come Black Friday.

The big day isn’t here yet, but read on for our pick of the best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals that are currently available. You can also check out our wider list of upcoming Nintendo Switch games to see what else is due for release.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Right now, we’re seeing a number of modest discounts across both the standalone Nintendo Switch as well as a few bundles too.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals

There are also some discounts across the smaller-scale Switch Lite, again, on both the standalone console and a few bundles too.

Will there be Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2021?

Yes! Okay, we can’t say that with absolute certainty, but of all the gaming deals you’ll likely see come November of this year, it will be Switches that are among the most prominent.

Let’s compare the Switch to the PlayStation 5. There are ongoing issues with PS5 stock, with retailers dropping limited supplies of stock in dribs and drabs. Given the obvious imbalance in supply and demand, there’s no reason for Sony to drop prices – at least on both Disk and Digital Edition consoles themselves. (Discounts on accessories like controllers are likely, however.)

While stock issues troubled the Nintendo Switch in the early days after its release in 2017, it’s no longer a problem. And with an influx of new OLED models becoming available, Nintendo will surely lower prices on the four-year-old original console. The interesting thing will be to what extent.

What Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals can you expect in 2021?

We think there will be a substantial number of bundles that are on offer in the Black Friday sales.

During Black Friday 2020, we saw a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing New Horizons + NSO 3 months bundle, which was reduced from £243.99 to £209.99 at Amazon. There was also a price drop at Very on the Nintendo Switch Neon 1.1 Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which fell from £379.99 to £339.99.

Interestingly, there were also some great deals from phone networks, offering Switch giveaways with certain handsets. For example, Carphone Warehouse was offering the console along with a few iPhone SE contracts, while Virgin Media did much the same with the Huawei P30 Lite (no longer available). Given its upcoming ousting by the OLED model, our guess is that you’ll see similar Switch freebies. So if you’re also thinking about picking up a new phone, you might find a two-birds-one-stone situation.

How to find the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

It’s easy to get snowblind during peak deals season, and it can be hard to separate the good Switch deals from the less-good Switch. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you get prepared ahead of November.

Many of the strongest Nintendo Switch deals – and deals in general, for that matter – will be found on Amazon. But it’s not wise to take an advertised price drop at face value since it might not have previously cost the listed RRP. Use the online tool CamelCamelCamel : it will tell you the price history of any product listed on Amazon, by which you can get a better sense of context.

Shop around… always! If you see a fantastic Switch deal on a particular site, add it to your shopping basket straight away. That buys you a certain length of time to compare prices across other retailers. And don’t forget that stores like Currys PC World have a price-match policy – so if you see a better price listed elsewhere, hold them to it.

Lastly: sign up for the RadioTimes.com tech newsletter. When the Black Friday period comes around, we’ll be sharing all the most exciting tech deals. It’s also a great way to stay up to speed with all the latest news, rumours and releases from the tech world. You can sign up below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Should I buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday?

If you want to get to pick up the Switch at the lowest ever prices, then it’s worth hanging on until Black Friday – or rather, the Black Friday period (see the section below for more on this).

To add to that, we’re going to suggest that you keep an eye on original Switch prices as of the 8th of October when the OLED model lands. While the best discounts will probably be held back until late November, there could still be some good deals out there.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is happening on 26th November this year. But, if we’re honest, the actual day itself is growing decreasingly meaningful as each year goes by. That’s because stores increasingly roll out their sales earlier and for longer, in what’s a competitive marketplace at the best of times, but in the pre-festive frenzy is positively brutal.

Last year, we saw retailers roll out sales as early as the beginning of November. What you’ll often see are ‘pre-Black Friday’ teaser sales, which feature so-so discounts on less sought-after products before things go up a gear towards the end of the month.

Three days after Black Friday comes Cyber Monday, which traditionally has been an online-only event but isn’t particularly unique in that respect any longer. Last year, of course, most Black Friday deals shopping was online-only due to the pandemic. At this stage, it’s far too early to tell how much Black Friday trade will take place online or on the high street this year.

Advertisement

To stay up to speed with all the deals as they arrive, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday 2021 page.