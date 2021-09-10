The quality of the microphone needs improvement Bass levels too low at times The earcups swivel which can cause frustration

It may be relatively cheap but that does not mean you won't be getting a decent product if you pick up the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless. It has some issues but where it matters with the audio it delivers and this is definitely a gaming headset worthy of some consideration.

Finding a decent, wireless headset for a low price is not an easy task to undertake especially when you want one that will do what you need it to and sound as good as you would want it to – so you should definitely give some strong consideration to picking up the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless.

But what about all the ins and outs of the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless? Does it match up to other headsets on the market, and will it be useful for all the things you want to do with it considering it is a headset that just ducks under the £100 mark?

Have a read of our full review, where we will, hopefully, answer all the questions you have about the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless.

Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless review: summary

This is one of the best headsets you can buy for under the £100 mark, and it is well worth some consideration. Sure, there are headsets out there that are far better and give better results, but for a pair of headphones as cheap as this, you will find very little to complain about with the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless.

What is the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless?

The Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless is a 4 in 1 gaming headset. Here is the official description of the product:

The Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless is an ultra-low latency lossless wireless for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android featuring Discord-certified ClearCast noise-cancelling detachable microphone, same high-performance speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7 and Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability.

How much is the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless?

The Steelseries Arctis 1 retails at around £99.99, which as anyone who has been on the hunt for a gaming headset will know, is a fantastic price for a product that does what this one can.

Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless design

While the foam pads on the earcups are comfy to wear for the most part and feel light to the touch, they do have a swivel motion to them that can be irritating as they have a tendency to move accidentally, forcing us to put them back into their original position a few times while testing these out. It is by no means a deal-breaker, but it is a minor inconvenience that could have easily been avoided.

They have an oblong shape that works well, and the headphones really look impressive before you even get to experience what the audio will be like. This is a step up from the models of old as the plastic speaker driver on those had a habit of digging into your ear a bit – it is nice that it is no longer an issue.

The microphone is now a detachable one that comes separately in the box when you open it up. This is another improvement as you don’t want to be stuck with a mic if you are just chilling out with music, so being able to take it off is a lot handier than just being able to retract it, which was the case with the Steelseries headsets of old.

There is metal inside the headband that feels is sturdy and attempts to bend it showed that it is durable. The fake leather used does feel nice, but if we are honest, it would not be our first choice as this type of material does have a habit of wearing away over time which is always a pain. It is worth mentioning that it is with the headband that we had issues getting the headset to sit right – comfy when you get do manage to get it to sit correctly, but it doe stake a bit of manoeuvring.

Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless features

The controls for the Steelseries Arctis 1 are all situated on the left earcup and everything you would expect to be included here and present and accounted for. You have the volume control here, which is a dial. The microphone can be switched on and off here too. The right earcup only has one button, which is the power control.

The headset connects via a dongle as it is wireless, but you also get a second wire included, which is an audio/mic splitter for gaming PCs. This wire is massive, though, far longer than it needed to be, so you may find you want to invest in a shorter one when you see it.

Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless performance

The bass levels could certainly do with some work here. We have heard worse, certainly, but when you are playing a game that puts an emphasis on bass, you will notice that it does not feel as powerful as you may have expected.

But that aside, you will be getting some great sounds coming out of the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless – especially for an under £100 headset. Voices and gunfire came from all directions, and the audio experience was far better than it ordinarily is when it just comes out of the speakers on our TV – listening to music is fine too, but again, the bass levels make it an experience that could be a tad better.

As for noise dampening, we did hear some sounds from our real-world surroundings while playing but not enough to cause a distraction. This is a headset that does what it needs to do for the most part and gives off a sound quality that is admirable for a headset that is not selling for a premium rate.

The microphone is fine, but like many other gaming headsets, this has let itself down a little as while people will be able to hear what you are saying, the quality of your voice could and should be better as it can, on occasion, sound a little muffled.

Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless setup

Very simply, all you need to do to get the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless working is to plug the accompanying dongle into your device of choice, and you are ready to do – as simple as can be. We tried it on numerous devices and ran into no problems along the way.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless?

It may not be the best quality headset you can choose, but that is expected with the price. However, if you just want something cheap and cheerful that will do the job to an acceptable level. The Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless should be strongly considered – and the price of it will likely make you realise that for yourselves.

Review scores:

Set-up: 5 /5

5 /5 Design: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Features: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Performance: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Value for money: 5 / 5

5 / 5 Overall star rating: 3.8 / 5

Where to buy the Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless

The Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless is out now, so you should be able to find it at most major retailers, including Currys.

