But there’s been a lot of negative press surrounding the game, which wasn’t helped by the befuddling review situation, making it understandable why people don’t want to gamble and pay top dollar just to find out they don’t like it.

If you fall into this camp, then read on to see your options for playing the game on the cheap!

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Xbox Game Pass?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice. Warner Bros Games, Rocksteady Studio

No, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is not on Xbox Game Pass and there are no announced plans to bring it to the subscription service.

Warner Bros games typically haven’t come to services such as Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus, other than Gotham Knights.

Given that the game had a nine-year-long development cycle, Rocksteady will be keen to recoup the costs as much as they can.

Taking into account the sheer breadth and scope of the title, it’s likely Suicide Squad cost at least a pretty penny to make, too.

Owing to this, we can’t see Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming to Xbox Game Pass or any subscription service for a long while to come – if ever.

Best price deals to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League cheap

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Warner Bros Games, Rocksteady Studio

Just because Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t coming to subscription services doesn’t mean you can save a quid or two.

Below we’ve got all the best deals we can find for each edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Best Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PS5 deals

Best Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Xbox deals

Best Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PC deals

