A huge number of websites and games are experiencing outages today (Monday 20th October), including platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

The source of the issues appears to stem from Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which hosts many of the world's platforms, including banking services.

As such, when AWS suffers a fault, much of the internet goes with it, including games that require online connectivity.

Currently, players are struggling to log in to Fortnite, Roblox, Clash Royale, Palworld and many more.

Mercifully, the outage hasn’t hit Roblox when Taco Tuesday was running in Steal a Brainrot. That would have been a dark day indeed…

Fortunately, AWS appears to have identified a potential root cause and is working to fix it, as noted in an operational update on the AWS Health Status website.

“Oct 20 2:01 AM PDT We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region," it reads. "Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.

"We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

This was swiftly followed by another update saying that AWS is “seeing significant signs of recovery”, so hopefully you should see services return to normal shortly.

