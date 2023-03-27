Full name Ashley Graham, this character is of major importance to the Resident Evil 4 plot.

There are many interesting characters in the Resident Evil 4 remake , but one of the most intriguing is Ashley. Fans have been wondering exactly who this mysterious character is and if you want to learn more about her, you’re in the right place.

Leon S Kennedy is sent out to rescue the United States president’s daughter. This is Ashley Graham, who has had something of a redesign in the remake.

If you want the full rundown on Ashley in Resident Evil 4, read on below to find out exactly who she is, how old she is in the remake, who plays her, and whether she appears in any other Resident Evil games or not.

Who is Ashley in Resident Evil 4?

Ashley Graham is the daughter of the president of the United States of America. She’s been kidnapped and held captive somewhere in Europe.

Ashley plays an integral role in the plot of Resident Evil 4 and in the remake, she has been upgraded over her more limited depiction in the 2005 original.

In the remake, you have more control over Ashley than you did before and she will now follow you at all times, meaning you can’t hide her away somewhere. You need to keep her safe.

Her character is more rounded out in the remake and she’s less of a damsel in distress than she was in the original game, too. She’s now more believable and serious than she ever was before – perfect for being more of a support character this time around.

How old is Ashley in Resident Evil 4?

According to documents found in game, Ashley Graham is 20 years old during the events of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The game is set in 2004 and she was born in 1984, so some simple maths gives us our answer. Yeah, we’re surprised she’s not younger, too.

This means that she is roughly seven years younger than Leon S Kennedy, who was born in 1977.

Who plays Ashley in Resident Evil 4?

Genevieve Buechner provides the voice of Ashley Graham in the Resident Evil 4 remake and is credited as doing "full performance capture" in the remake's end credits.

The face model of Ashley in the remake is Japan-based Dutch model Ella Freya, according to VGC. You can see what she looks like in real life below:

You can find the full Resident Evil 4 remake cast list here. In the original game, Carolyn Lawrence provided Ashley's voice.

Does Ashley appear in any other Resident Evil games?

Ashley Graham only appears in Resident Evil 4 and its remake. The character is in no other Resident Evil games as of writing. She is, however, spotted as an Easter egg in Netflix show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. We get one brief glimpse of her thanks to a framed photo during the show, which is set after Resident Evil 4.

As Capcom continues to remake its classic Resi games, as well as making new ones, it will be interesting to see if Ashley ever appears again. In the meantime, check out our tips for playing the remake below.

