Fortunately, getting Shinedust is simple, and you should be able to build up a big supply of the item quickly.

How to get Shinedust explained in Pokémon TCG Pocket

You can get Shinedust in Pokémon TCG Pocket by completing missions and obtaining cards. Keep opening those daily packs and you’ll have plenty of Shinedust in no time.

In-game, it explains, "You can obtain Shinedust when you obtain cards, or as mission rewards."

Depending on when you’re playing, too, you might be able to purchase Shinedust from the in-game Shop.

If it’s available for purchase, you'll see it for sale in the 'Limited Time/Events' section of the store.

You’ll need to spend an Event Shop Ticket to buy some, though.

What does Shinedust do in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

You use Shinedust in Pokémon TCG Pocket to obtain flair. Flair is just that: flair for your cards to make them prettier.

The official in-game explanation of Shinedust is thus: "Shinedust is an item that you need to obtain flair." You’ll need to spend it along with duplicates of cards in order to obtain flair.

That’s all there is to it, really.

Now get on the free game, earn some Shinedust and obtain flair for your favourite duplicate cards.

