Unlike the traditional Pokémon trading card game, a deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket is made up of 20 cards. This means that every single pick needs to be thought about.

While it's easy to opt for a shiny new Charizard or a formidable Mewtwo, there are plenty of alternatives that can help you beat the competition.

With that in mind, we've gathered together a handful of tips to get things started, as well as recommendations for the best basic Pokémon and best Ex Pokémon to build your deck around. In no time, you'll be part of the Elite Four.

Tips for building the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks

Building the best deck is key to victory in Pokémon TCG Pocket. So, while you might not have the best cards, here are some tips to consider when choosing your cards.

Understanding energy types

Every turn in Pokémon TCG Pocket, an energy type is generated. Whether that be Fire, Water, Grass, Electricity or otherwise, it's good to know that the Pokémon you have will be able to utilise them.

While mixing energy types can be good when you come up against a type that your Pokémon are weak against, it also creates riskier play. Using every turn to its fullest is a must, so missing out on any energy can be detrimental to play.

Variety is essential

Choosing a variety of Pokémon, support, trainer, and item cards is vital. Twenty cards isn't a lot when you consider there are well over 250 to collect. Many of them combine, so figuring out what works best for your style will help massively. That, and plenty of Professor's Research cards.

Don't rely too much on Ex Pokémon

Ex Pokemon are the standouts of Pokémon TCG Pocket. Rare to obtain but oh so powerful.

While it's easy to think that packing a deck with as many as possible will defeat anything that comes your way, it can actually have the opposite effect. The reasoning is that they are worth two points, so losing one quickly turns the tide in favour of your opponent.

Also, they usually have high requirements, so not having any basic Pokémon can leave you stuck for a few turns.

Best basic cards to build decks with in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Basic cards are the foundation of Pokémon TCG Pocket, with some, naturally, better than others. Here's what's worth adding to your deck.

Farfetch'd – 60 HP

Good ol' Farfetch'd. Never lets you down. Simple but effective. Only needs one energy to attack, one energy to retreat and has a decent 60 HP. Leek Slap offers 40 damage points, so can take out Pokémon in early rounds without much fuss.

Electrode – 80 HP

Evolving Voltorb to Electrode returns a 70 damage attack in Electro Ball, 80 HP and bizarrely no retreat cost whatsoever. If you draw a Voltorb card first, it's hard to argue about picking another.

Jynx – 80 HP

When faced with what might seem impossible odds, Jynx might just be your saviour. The Pokémon has 80HP, but more importantly, does 30 damage plus another 20 for every energy attached to your opponent's active Pokémon.

Kabutops – 140 HP

Kabutops can be a pain to play against. That's mainly down to the one-energy move Leech Life, as it heals the Pokémon the same amount of damage it does to an opponent's Pokémon. Couple that with 140 HP, and this fossil is very much alive and kicking.

Best Ex cards to build decks with in Pokémon TCG Pocket

There are plenty of Ex Pokémon cards, but these are the ones we've to be best when building a deck.

Articuno Ex – 140 HP

The legendary Ice bird is brilliant due to its two powerful attacks – Ice Wing and Blizzard – that only need two or three energies attached. Paired with a Misty support card, Articuno is a deadly and fast way to take out an entire team before they've even begun.

The Blizzard move is particularly great as not only does it offer 80 damage but it also offers 10 damage to all of your opponent's benched Pokémon.

Mewtwo Ex – 150 HP

Mewtwo has always been a fan favourite, and nothing changes here. Two powerful attacks in Psychic Sphere (50 damage) and Psydrive (150 damage) mean Mewtwo can take out pretty much any Pokémon in the game.

Pikachu Ex – 120 HP

There's a good chance Pikachu Ex is in your collection with it being one of the most common Ex cards available to players. And that's great because 120 HP, one energy retreat and no evolution needed means this card is fast at getting things done.

If you focus on Electric cards, then Pikachu Ex can deliver 30 damage for every Electric Pokémon on your bench, equalling a total of 90. For two energies, that's a great return.

Starmie Ex – 130 HP

Starmie is ridiculous. If any card is set to be nerfed, it's this one. With 130 HP, no energy sacrifice for retreating and only one evolution, Starmie is a force to be reckoned with. A 90-point attack in Hydro Splash in exchange for two Water energies is very generous, meaning you could be up and running within two turns if the cards fall right.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available across iOS and Android devices.

