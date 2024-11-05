Like when trying to collect the Pokémon Soda Pop plushies, opening multiples of all three packs is necessary if you want to collect 'em all for your Card Dex.

While we're still waiting for Pokémon Crocs to arrive in the UK, let's look at all cards currently available in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

How many cards are in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

There are currently 250 base cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, including 226 cards you can get in Genetic Apex, and 24 Promo cards you can grab in Pokémon TCG Pocket during in-game events, like the Wonder Pick event that's ongoing at the time of writing.

However, Genetic Apex also contains 54 Secret Rare cards with the same stats and attacks but alternative full-card artwork — for a grand total of 280 cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokemon Company

Not all Promo cards are available during each event, so you'll need to check in regularly for each new event if you want a chance of nabbing all 24.

As for more cards, in TCGP, additional Pokémon cards have already been teased for upcoming events, but we'll be updating this article as soon as more have been announced.

Full list of Pokémon TCG Pocket cards

Genetic Apex

Here is the full collection of Pokémon TCGP cards you can currently pull in the Genetic Apex A-1 set, in Card Dex order from Bulbasaur to Mew:

#1 Bulbasaur (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#2 Ivysaur (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#3 Venusaur (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#4 Venusaur ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#5 Caterpie (Pikachu-exclusive)

#6 Metapod (Pikachu-exclusive)

#7 Butterfree (Pikachu-exclusive)

#8 Weedle (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#9 Kakuna (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#10 Beedrill (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#11 Oddish (Charizard-exclusive)

#12 Gloom (Charizard-exclusive)

#13 Vileplume (Charizard-exclusive)

#14 Paris (Pikachu-exclusive)

#15 Parasect (Pikachu-exclusive)

#16 Venonat (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#17 Venomoth (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#18 Bellsprout (Charizard-exclusive)

#19 Weepinbell (Charizard-exclusive)

#20 Victreebel (Charizard-exclusive)

#21 Exeggcute (Charizard-exclusive)

#22 Exeggutor (Charizard-exclusive)

#23 Exeggutor (Charizard-exclusive)

#24 Tangela (Charizard-exclusive)

#25 Scyther (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#26 Pinsir

#27 Cottonee

#28 Whimsicott

#29 Petilil

#30 Lilligant

#31 Skiddo

#32 Gogoat

#33 Charmander (Charizard-exclusive)

#34 Charmeleon (Charizard-exclusive)

#35 Charizard (Charizard-exclusive)

#36 Charizard ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#37 Vulpix (Charizard-exclusive)

#38 Ninetales (Charizard-exclusive)

#39 Growlithe (Pikachu-exclusive)

#40 Arcanine (Pikachu-exclusive)

#41 Arcanine ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#42 Ponyta

#43 Rapidash

#44 Magmar (Charizard-exclusive)

#45 Flareon (Charizard-exclusive)

#46 Moltres (Charizard-exclusive)

#47 Moltres ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#48 Heatmor

#49 Salandit (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#50 Salazzle (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#51 Sizzlipede

#52 Centiskorch

#53 Squirtle (Pikachu-exclusive)

#54 Wartortle (Pikachu-exclusive)

#55 Blastoise (Pikachu-exclusive)

#56 Blastoise ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#57 Psyduck

#58 Golduck

#59 Poliwag (Charizard-exclusive)

#60 Poliwhirl (Charizard-exclusive)

#61 Poliwrath (Charizard-exclusive)

#62 Tentacool (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#63 Tentacruel (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#64 Seel (Pikachu-exclusive)

#65 Dewgong (Pikachu-exclusive)

#66 Shellder (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#67 Cloyster (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#68 Krabby (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#69 Kingler (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#70 Horsea (Pikachu-exclusive)

#71 Seadra (Pikachu-exclusive)

#72 Goldeen

#73 Seaking

#74 Staryu (Charizard-exclusive)

#75 Starmie (Charizard-exclusive)

#76 Starmie ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#77 Magikarp (Pikachu-exclusive)

#78 Gyarados (Pikachu-exclusive)

#79 Lapras (Charizard-exclusive)

#80 Vaporeon (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#81 Omanyte (Pikachu-exclusive)

#82 Omastar (Pikachu-exclusive)

#83 Articuno (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#84 Articuno ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#85 Ducklett (Charizard-exclusive)

#86 Swanna (Charizard-exclusive)

#87 Froakie (Charizard-exclusive)

#88 Frogadier (Charizard-exclusive)

#89 Greninja (Charizard-exclusive)

#90 Pyukumuku (Charizard-exclusive)

#91 Bruxish

#92 Snom

#93 Frosmoth

#94 Pikachu (Pikachu-exclusive)

#95 Raichu (Pikachu-exclusive)

#96 Pikachu ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#97 Magnemite (Pikachu-exclusive)

#98 Magneton (Pikachu-exclusive)

#99 Voltorb (Pikachu-exclusive)

#100 Electrode (Pikachu-exclusive)

#101 Electabuzz (Pikachu-exclusive)

#102 Jolteon (Pikachu-exclusive)

#103 Zapdos (Pikachu-exclusive)

#104 Zapdos ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#105 Blitzle

#106 Zebstrika

#107 Tynamo (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#108 Eelektrik (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#109 Eelektross (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#110 Helio

#111 Heliolisk

#112 Pincurchin

#113 Clefairy (Pikachu-exclusive)

#114 Clefable (Pikachu-exclusive)

#115 Abra (Charizard-exclusive)

#116 Kadabra (Charizard-exclusive)

#117 Alakazam (Charizard-exclusive)

#118 Slowpoke

#119 Slowbro

#120 Gastly (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#121 Haunter (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#122 Gengar (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#123 Gengar ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#124 Drowzee (Pikachu-exclusive)

#125 Hypno (Pikachu-exclusive)

#126 Mr Mime (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#127 Jynx (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#128 Mewtwo (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#129 Mewtwo ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#130 Ralts (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#131 Kirlia (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#132 Gardevoir (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#133 Woobat

#134 Swoobat

#135 Golett

#136 Golurk

#137 Sandshrew

#138 Sandslash

#139 Diglett (Pikachu-exclusive)

#140 Dugtrio (Pikachu-exclusive)

#141 Mankey (Charizard-exclusive)

#142 Primeape (Charizard-exclusive)

#143 Machop (Charizard-exclusive)

#144 Machoke (Charizard-exclusive)

#145 Machamp (Charizard-exclusive)

#146 Machamp ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#147 Geodude (Pikachu-exclusive)

#148 Graveler (Pikachu-exclusive)

#149 Golem (Pikachu-exclusive)

#150 Onix (Pikachu-exclusive)

#151 Cubone (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#152 Marowak (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#153 Marowak ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#154 Hitmonlee (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#155 Hitmonchan

#156 Rhyhorn (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#157 Rhydon (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#158 Kabuto (Charizard-exclusive)

#159 Kabutops (Charizard-exclusive)

#160 Mienfoo (Pikachu-exclusive)

#161 Mienshao (Pikachu-exclusive)

#162 Clobbopus

#163 Grapploct

#164 Ekans

#165 Arbok

#166 Nidoran (Pikachu-exclusive)

#167 Nidorina (Pikachu-exclusive)

#168 Nidoqueen (Pikachu-exclusive)

#169 Nidoran♂ (Pikachu-exclusive)

#170 Nidorino (Pikachu-exclusive)

#171 Nidoking (Pikachu-exclusive)

#172 Zubat

#173 Golbat

#174 Grimer

#175 Muk

#176 Koffing

#177 Weezing

#178 Mawile (Charizard-exclusive)

#179 Pawniard

#180 Bisharp

#181 Meltan (Charizard-exclusive)

#182 Melmetal (Charizard-exclusive)

#183 Dratini (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#184 Dragonair (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#185 Dragonite (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#186 Pidgey (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#187 Pidgeotto (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#188 Pidgeot (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#189 Rattata

#190 Raticate

#191 Spearow (Charizard-exclusive)

#192 Fearow (Charizard-exclusive)

#193 Jigglypuff (Pikachu-exclusive)

#194 Wigglytuff (Pikachu-exclusive)

#195 Wigglytuff ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#196 Meowth (Charizard-exclusive)

#197 Persian (Charizard-exclusive)

#198 Farfetch’d

#199 Doduo

#200 Dodrio

#201 Lickitung (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#202 Chansey (Pikachu-exclusive)

#203 Kangaskhan (Charizard-exclusive)

#204 Tauros (Charizard-exclusive)

#205 Ditto (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#206 Eevee (Charizard-exclusive)

#207 Eevee (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#208 Eevee (Pikachu-exclusive)

#209 Porygon (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#210 Aerodactyl (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#211 Snorlax (Charizard-exclusive)

#212 Minccino

#213 Cinccino

#214 Wooloo

#215 Dubwool

#216 Helix Fossil (Pikachu-exclusive)

#217 Dome Fossil (Charizard-exclusive)

#218 Old Amber (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#219 Erika

#220 Misty (Pikachu-exclusive)

#221 Blaine (Charizard-exclusive)

#222 Koga

#223 Giovanni (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#224 Brock (Pikachu-exclusive)

#225 Sabrina (Charizard-exclusive)

#226 Lt Surge (Pikachu-exclusive)

Secret Rare cards

Secret Rare Alakazam & Eeevee in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

#227 Bulbasaur (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#228 Gloom (Charizard-exclusive)

#229 Pinsir (Charizard-exclusive)

#230 Charmander (Charizard-exclusive)

#231 Rapidash (Charizard-exclusive)

#232 Squirtle (Pikachu-exclusive)

#233 Gyarados (Pikachu-exclusive)

#234 Lapras (Charizard-exclusive)

#235 Electrode (Pikachu-exclusive)

#236 Alakazam (Charizard-exclusive)

#237 Slowpoke (Charizard-exclusive)

#238 Diglett (Pikachu-exclusive)

#239 Cubone (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#240 Nidoqueen (Pikachu-exclusive)

#241 Nidoking (Pikachu-exclusive)

#242 Golbat (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#243 Weezing (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#244 Dragonite (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#245 Pidgeot (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#246 Meowth (Charizard-exclusive)

#247 Ditto (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#248 Eevee (Pikachu-exclusive)

#249 Porygon (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#250 Snorlax (Pikachu-exclusive)

#251 Venusaur ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#252 Exeggutor ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#253 Charizard ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#254 Arcanine ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#255 Moltres ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#256 Blastoise ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#257 Starmie ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#258 Articuno ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#259 Pikachu ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#260 Zapdos ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#261 Gengar ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#262 Mewtwo ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#263 Machamp ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#264 Marowak ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#265 Wigglytuff ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#266 Erika (Charizard-exclusive)

#267 Misty (Pikachu-exclusive)

#268 Blaine (Charizard-exclusive)

#269 Koga (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#270 Giovanni (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#271 Brock (Pikachu-exclusive)

#272 Sabrina (Charizard-exclusive)

#273 Lt Surge (Pikachu-exclusive)

#274 Moltres ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#275 Articuno ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#276 Zapdos ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#277 Gengar ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#278 Machamp ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#279 Wigglytuff ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#280 Charizard ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#281 Pikachu ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#282 Mewtwo ex (Mewtwo-exclusive)

#283 Charizard ex (Charizard-exclusive)

#284 Pikachu ex (Pikachu-exclusive)

#285 Mewtwo ex

#286 Mew

Promo cards

Note: #8 is currently missing from the game, but we expect it to be added in a future update.

#1 Potion

#2 X Speed

#3 Hand Scope

#4 Pokédex

#5 Poké Ball

#6 Red Card

#7 Professor's Research

#9 Pikachu

#10 Mewtwo

#11 Chansey

#12 Meowth

#13 Butterfree

#14 Lapras ex

#15 Pikachu

#16 Clefairy

#17 Mankey

#18 Venusaur

#19 Greninja

#20 Haunter

#21 Onix

#22 Jigglypuff

#23 Bulbasaur

#24 Magnemite

Now you know the full list of Pokémon and Support cards you can get in Pokémon TCG Pocket, try taking our new quiz to test if your knowledge is that of a Pokémon Master.

