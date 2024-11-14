We might not be able to trade yet, but that feature will hopefully release soon.

For now, we're simply enjoying the game, and the nostalgia of the familiar creatures on the 250 available cards.

There's even a feature you can use to make the cards prettier.

It's called flair, and it's simple to use once you know how.

Let's take a closer look at it.

How to equip flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained

As we said, the flair system is a means of giving your cards a bit of visual... flair.

It doesn't affect the gameplay in any way, or give you any kind of edge (except maybe a mental one).

So, how do we equip flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Well, first you'll have to collect so many cards that you have a few duplicates.

If you have more than two of the same cards, you can spend them (along with the Shinedust you've been picking up along the way) on flair for the cards you want to keep.

The cost of obtaining a flair varies from card to card, depending on how rare it is.

But to start saving, head to the "My Cards" tab, select the card you have more than two of, and tap the "Obtain Flair" button.

Once you have it, you can equip it by going to your deck (or wherever your desired card is), add the card to the deck, edit the card, and add the flair.

If you're a visual learner, check out the video from YouTuber Shiny Rob for a detailed explanation below:

