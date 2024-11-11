When will trading come to Pokémon TCG Pocket?
When can we nick our mate's shiny?
Pokémon TCG Pocket has taken the world by storm since its release at the end of last month. This isn't a surprise, given the nostalgia around the card game.
What '90s kid wouldn't want their favourites on their phone?
One of the biggest fads during the time of the OG card game, however, is missing from this digital version.
We're talking, of course, about trading with friends. We remember many a playground argument over the no-swap-back rule.
The clue, indeed, is in the name of the game. Lest we forget that the "T" in TCG stands for trading!
So, will we ever get to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Or will we have to rely on the various types of packs to add to our collection?
Let's take a look.
Will trading come to Pokémon TCG Pocket? What the developers have said
It has been confirmed that trading will come to Pokémon TCG Pocket at some point.
While there hasn't been any news about trading since the game dropped, the feature was included in the game's initial announcement earlier this year.
So, while it's disappointing that we can't trade straight away, the feature will release eventually.
Pokémon TCG Pocket's trading system is already being teased in the game with the words "coming soon".
Check out the screenshots above, which confirm that: "This features will be available in a future update."
When will trading come to Pokémon TCG Pocket? Our release date speculation
So when will we be able to trade? While no official announcement has been made, we would hazard a guess that the feature will drop at the start of the next promotion.
The next expansion, we believe, will drop in January 2025 – so that might be when the trading feature will unlock.
Perhaps we're being overly optimistic here, but there's no harm in looking on the bright side.
If anything is officially announced, we'll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, why not try our quiz below?
