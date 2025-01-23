Not content with new Pokémon, the game is changing with the Space-Time Smackdown expansion thanks to the introduction of Pokémon Tools. The meta is set to be shaken up all over again.

Still haven’t got all the cards from the original booster packs or Mythical Island? There’s no need to fret. You’ll still be able to open those packs if you choose.

Want to know more? Keep reading to find out when the Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown release date is and to discover what its full list of confirmed cards is.

Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokémon Company/DeNA

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown release date is Thursday 30th January, The Pokémon Company has confirmed!

There's some confusion regarding the release date, as the trailer suggests it is 29th January while every other official source tells us it is the 30th. Given this is just next week, we'll find out soon enough.

The new Dialga and Pialka-themed booster packs contain over 140 new Pokémon cards to collect on your smartphone – we hope you have plenty of Pack Hourglasses saved up to unpack as many as possible ASAP.

On to what cards are included in the A2 Space-Time Smackdown Dialga and Pialka boosters, read on to find out.

What to expect from Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

Over 140 new cards are set to be added with the Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion and its Dialga and Palkia A2 booster packs. This includes new Pokémon Tool cards, too!

We won’t know the full list of cards until the expansion is released on 30th January but we do already know a decent number of them thanks to the trailer. You can check out the trailer below to see the new cards and fancy artwork:

Here is the full list of Pokémon and cards seen in the Space-Time Smackdown trailer above:

Dialga ex

Palkia ex

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Pachirisu ex

Leafeon

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Cynthia (Supporter card)

Gible

Cresselia

Serebii also lists a new Lucario (and therefore Riolu) card, too.

The rest of the new cards will be revealed when the expansion goes live on 30th January. We’ll update this page with the full list as soon as we’re able.

