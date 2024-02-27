Naturally, this has all the makings of a major hit that looks to appeal to people of all ages.

So far, we've been treated to an announcement trailer, some gameplay details, where the game will be playable, developer comments and even a release window.

And this is only the beginning, as more will undoubtedly be revealed as the year goes on.

There's a lot to discuss and plenty to get excited about if you're a Pokémon fan. So, with all this in mind, here's everything we know so far about Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG Pocket is set to launch sometime in 2024.

The Pokémon Company officially stated that the game will be released "within 2024", so it will be out before the end of the year.

In terms of when we think the game could be released, take a look at the previous release dates for Pokémon games on mobile.

Pokémon Go – 6th July 2016

Pokémon Masters EX – 29th August 2019

Pokémon Café ReMix – 24th June 2020

Pokémon Unite – 22nd September 2021

Pokémon Sleep – 17th July to 20th July 2023 (global rollout)

Looking at all of these release dates, we'd expect that Pokémon TC Pocket will launch in summer 2024 – somewhere between the months of June to August.

Of course, this is pure speculation, but looking at the company's history, there is a pattern.

Which consoles and platforms can play Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket will launch exclusively for mobile, specifically on iOS and Android devices.

The project is being co-developed by The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc (the creators of the Pokémon TCG) and DeNA (Pokémon Masters EX).

There's been no word from any of the studios about the game coming to any other platforms - however, we could see it arriving on Nintendo Switch at a later date if it proves successful.

Can I pre-order Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket is not available for pre-order, with the game launching on mobile as a free-to-start game.

Players will be able to "open two packs per day at no cost" simply by logging into the game. From there, it's likely real money will need to be exchanged to access more cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket gameplay details

Charizard in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket gameplay looks to surround the act of opening booster packs, similar to the real-life experience that helped make Pokémon the phenomenon it is today.

These cards can then be arranged with different variations like shiny and "immersive" with an enhanced backdrop.

So far, the likes of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Snorlax, Charizard, Vaporeon, Moltres, Haunter, Meowth and more have been confirmed to appear.

A "streamlined" version of Pokémon TCG and its rules will also allow players to utilise their cards in battle. These are described as quick battles to compete in whenever you get a free moment.

The official blurb from The Pokémon Company can be seen below:

"The beloved Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) franchise continues to evolve with the debut of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a new app that reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format.

"In Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokémon TCG.

"Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket introduces 'immersive cards', which give players the experience of leaping into the world of the cards' illustration, providing a whole new way to enjoy the Pokémon TCG.

"Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations, as well as new cards only found in the app.

"In addition, players will be able to engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules based on the classic Pokémon TCG battle system."

Is there a Pokémon TCG Pocket trailer?

Yes, a trailer for Pokémon TCG Pocket was premiered as part of the Pokémon Presents event in February 2024.

The four-minute trailer shows players sliding open packs, trading with friends and battling. Watch below:

Pokémon TCG Pocket is scheduled to launch on iOS and Android in 2024.

