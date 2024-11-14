How to get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained
It's still rare...
Pokémon TCG Pocket hasn't been out long, but it's already proving to be a big hit with '90s kids. There are a few new gimmicks, but it's the same card game we grew up with at its core.
Trading is on the way, and just looking at the cards fills us with nostalgia.
Also, it's still frustratingly hard to come by rare Pokémon.
This is an element of the old game we'd sometimes rather bypass, but the it makes the joy of opening a rare card all the more special.
One such rare is Mew (just like it was back in the day).
However, there's a way to obtain Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket that we didn't have back when our cards were in a ring binder...
How to get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained
Obtaining Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket is simple, but that doesn't mean it can be done quickly (or easily). It might take you a while, and when you get it, Mew isn't the most formidable Pokémon.
But we reckon it's worth the effort. Who doesn't want the star of the first Pokémon film in their arsenal?
To get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you'll need to complete the Kanto Pokédex. That means getting all of the original 150 Pokémon.
As we said, this may take a while. But it's a fun game – and just look at Mew's face. Worth every minute.
And while you're here... if you're a Pokémon fan, why not give our quiz a go?
