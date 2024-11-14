Also, it's still frustratingly hard to come by rare Pokémon.

This is an element of the old game we'd sometimes rather bypass, but the it makes the joy of opening a rare card all the more special.

One such rare is Mew (just like it was back in the day).

However, there's a way to obtain Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket that we didn't have back when our cards were in a ring binder...

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket explained

Obtaining Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket is simple, but that doesn't mean it can be done quickly (or easily). It might take you a while, and when you get it, Mew isn't the most formidable Pokémon.

But we reckon it's worth the effort. Who doesn't want the star of the first Pokémon film in their arsenal?

To get Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you'll need to complete the Kanto Pokédex. That means getting all of the original 150 Pokémon.

As we said, this may take a while. But it's a fun game – and just look at Mew's face. Worth every minute.

And while you're here... if you're a Pokémon fan, why not give our quiz a go?

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.