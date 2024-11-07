Pokémon TCG Pocket Promo-A: All cards and how to get them
Time to get some specials.
Pokémon TCG Pocket was recently released and has been a borderline unprecedented success, proving once again the popularity of the Pokémon licence.
Still, if you’ve been enjoying the game, knowing all the promo cards and how you can get them is important.
Promo-A is the first promo since the game was released, initially dropping on 30th October worldwide.
However, certain cards are released later, and can only be accessed in a particular way.
Therefore, we’ve also outlined all the cards you can earn and how to get them. After all, you gotta catch ‘em‘ all.
How many Promo-A cards are there in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
There are 23 cards included as part of Promo-A in Pokémon TCG that can be collected in various ways, including in booster packs, as wonder picks and more.
The cards are split, with seven of them being support cards, while there are 16 fresh takes on different Pokémon.
How to get Pokémon TCG Pocket Promo-A cards and who features
Below, you can find all of the cards, when they’re available and how to earn them:
Items
- Potion – Available in the shop for two tickets
- X Speed – Available in the shop for two tickets
- Hand Scope – Available in the shop for two tickets
- Pokédex – Available in the shop for two tickets
- Poké Ball – Available in the shop for two tickets
- Red Card – Available in the shop for two tickets
- Professor’s Research – Available in the shop for two tickets
Pokémon
- Pikachu – Available in the shop for 1 Premium ticket
- Mewtwo – TBD
- Chansey – Wonder Pick Event (1/11-15/11)
- Meowth – Wonder Pick Event (1/11-15/11)
- Butterfree – Promo-A Vol 1 Pack (5/11-18/11)
- Lapras ex – Promo-A Vol 1 Pack (5/11-18/11)
- Pikachu – Promo-A Vol 1 Pack (5/11-18/11)
- Clefairy – Promo-A Vol 1 Pack (5/11-18/11)
- Mankey – Promo-A Vol 1 Pack (5/11-18/11)
- Venusaur – TBD
- Greninja – TBD
- Haunter – TBD
- Onix – TBD
- Jigglypuff – TBD
- Bulbasaur – TBD
- Magnemite – TBD
