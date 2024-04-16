How to get Poipole in Pokémon Go explained
As the Ultra Beast launches in Pokémon Go, we explore how to obtain it.
Poipole landed in Pokémon Go at the beginning of March as part of the World of Wonders season, which includes a Special Research task.
However, players have been scratching their heads trying to locate the little monster.
The creature, which debuted in Pokémon’s seventh generation with the Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, is classed as an Ultra Beast that originates from space.
Subsequently, Poipole cannot be found using traditional means such as scouring the wild or hatching an egg.
Fortunately, we have a guide below on how to locate a Poipole in Pokémon Go.
More like this
How to get Poipole in Pokémon Go explained
To obtain a Poipole in Pokémon Go, you need to complete the first part of the World of Wonders Special Research quest.
Luckily, the objectives in this segment of the task are fairly simple. You will need to catch 20 Pokémon, spin 10 Pokéstops and transfer 10 Pokémon.
Aside from being awarded Poipole, you will also receive 803 XP - so these tasks are worth finishing.
Can Poipole be shiny in Pokémon Go?
Unfortunately, at the time of writing, you cannot get the shiny version of Poipole in Pokémon Go.
To rub salt in the wound, Poipole’s evolution Naganadel is also unavailable.
The Poison/Dragon-type Pokémon would be a popular addition if it is released, considering trainer Ash used it to battle Professor Kukui’s Lucario in the TV show.
That does not mean players will be unable to obtain both the shiny version and Naganadel in the future, as like many events in Pokémon Go, World of Wonders is regularly updated with new objectives and features - and runs until 1st June 2024.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.