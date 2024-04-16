The creature, which debuted in Pokémon’s seventh generation with the Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, is classed as an Ultra Beast that originates from space.

Subsequently, Poipole cannot be found using traditional means such as scouring the wild or hatching an egg.

Fortunately, we have a guide below on how to locate a Poipole in Pokémon Go.

More like this

How to get Poipole in Pokémon Go explained

To obtain a Poipole in Pokémon Go, you need to complete the first part of the World of Wonders Special Research quest.

Luckily, the objectives in this segment of the task are fairly simple. You will need to catch 20 Pokémon, spin 10 Pokéstops and transfer 10 Pokémon.

Aside from being awarded Poipole, you will also receive 803 XP - so these tasks are worth finishing.

Can Poipole be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, you cannot get the shiny version of Poipole in Pokémon Go.

To rub salt in the wound, Poipole’s evolution Naganadel is also unavailable.

The Poison/Dragon-type Pokémon would be a popular addition if it is released, considering trainer Ash used it to battle Professor Kukui’s Lucario in the TV show.

That does not mean players will be unable to obtain both the shiny version and Naganadel in the future, as like many events in Pokémon Go, World of Wonders is regularly updated with new objectives and features - and runs until 1st June 2024.

Read more on Pokémon:

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.