Energetic and enthusiastic, Nick Eh 30 has amassed a following of more than 7 million subscribers, and his popularity has clearly been recognised by the game’s developers - as he will join an elite list of names who have already received Icon skins.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, footballer Neymar Jr and musician Travis Scott are just a few high-profile people who have turned up in the online shooter as playable characters.

Nick is not the first YouTuber to appear in the game either, after the likes of MrBeast and SypherPK joined previously.

More like this

But what do we already know about Nick Eh 30’s Fortnite Icon skin before the big reveal? Read on to find out more.

When will the Nick Eh 30 Fortnite skin be revealed?

The Nick Eh 30 Fortnite Icon skin is set to be revealed on Tuesday 11th June 2024 at 3pm ET, which will be at 8pm for us in the UK.

Nick confirmed this himself in a YouTube video posted on his channel, where he addressed the rumours swirling around the internet about his upcoming appearance in Fortnite.

What else do we know about Nick Eh 30 in Fortnite?

At the time of writing, the details on Nick Eh 30’s appearance in Fortnite remain scarce. However, in his video he did reveal certain information.

Rumours about his Icon skin began when the official Fortnite page on social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "Never back down, never what?" which is the YouTuber’s catchphrase. Naturally, this led fans to speculate immediately.

Then, he began trending on the platform, but admittedly slipped up during a livestream by referring to Fortnite’s tweet, which caused fans to chat about it in the comments section of his video, only adding to the rumour mill.

Fortnite also placed an enormous in-game sign that read "Icon", which could be seen in the background during one of Nick’s livestreams too, so there were subtle (or not so subtle) hints all along.

Leaks about a car decal in Rocket League that also displayed his catchphrase led him to finally confirm the rumours were true, adding that an Icon skin was coming to Fortnite.

He also showed off a trailer and said: "There is some crazy stuff and I’m going to go through it all.

"There will be some things that you haven’t seen before in an Icon release."

What he is referring to remains a mystery for now, but at least we don’t have too long to wait.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.