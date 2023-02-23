You might also find yourself wondering if you've played this game before. If this new Switch title sounds familiar, that's likely because Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is an enhanced re-release of a 2011 Wii game.

If you're a fully-grown adult, you might find yourself wondering if Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is really meant for you, with its bright colours and paper-thin plot making it feel utterly kid-focused.

But is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe any good? Will kids and grown-ups love it so? And how does it compare to last year's brilliant Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Read on for the full RadioTimes.com review that will answer all those questions and more.

First things first, it's worth stressing that this is a very fun game. Even as a jaded 30-something who has played far too many games over the last few years, this reviewer found plenty to enjoy, from imaginative level design to brilliantly silly abilities.

Compared to last year's Forgotten Land – which shifted the franchise into 3D and added the hilarious mouthful mode, allowing Kirby to adopt the shape and powers of everything from a car to a vending machine – there's no denying that Return to Dream Land feels a bit more old school. But this 2D platformer still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

Despite not having mouthful mode, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe still has loads of great abilities for Kirby to collect as you guide that adorable pink blob around a series of increasingly more elaborate 2D platforming levels.

From swords to ice blasts, via plasma whips and giant dragon-shaped fire attacks, this game finds loads of fun ways to keep you on your toes. It's worth remembering that the game is intended as a family-friendly offering (and it also supports up to four players in co-op mode, encouraging families to tackle it together).

That being said, there are settings you can turn on or off depending how much you want the game to help any nearby kids or yourself out (e.g. if you want to be punished every time you fail a platforming segment, you can enable that if you like). Even if you leave those kiddy settings on, though, there's fun to be had in working out each level and witnessing each silly idea as it appears.

For our money, this would be a great game for parents to introduce their young kids to gaming with, but we do think solo adult players will also get something out of it. The game looks bright and beautiful on the Nintendo Switch OLED's bigger screen, and we can't stress enough how endearing it is to play.

Returning players will also notice a range of improvements and additions, with the developers from HAL Laboratory adding more mini games to the already substantial collection, as well as fresh abilities (including an awesome Mecha suit) and a Magolor Epilogue that includes a few new levels.

All in all, this does feel like a game from over a decade ago, lacking as it does the 3D element and the gameplay overhaul from last year's Forgotten Land. But it still has an awful lot to offer, for kids and grown-ups alike. Whether you're a Kirby fan or just someone that enjoys an unthreatening platformer, we think you'll find plenty to enjoy here.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Friday 24th February.

You can order your copy from Amazon or buy it directly on the console.

