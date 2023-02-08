The latest Kirby game is a remake of the Wii classic: Kirby’s Adventure Wii. The remake is using the American version of the name, just to confuse us in the UK. This means the series is heading back to its 2D side-scrolling roots after the fantastic 3D entry Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

He’s a name you should know, he’s the star of the show, and he’s got another game on the Nintendo Switch. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe has had its release date confirmed, and it’s coming out very soon!

There are bound to be some differences to go with the new HD graphics, so why not hear all about them? Read on to find out everything there is to know about Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release date, pre-order information, gameplay details, and to watch a trailer.

The Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release date is Friday 24th February, Nintendo has confirmed.

This is nearly 12 years after the game’s initial late 2011 release date back on Nintendo Wii. While you can already play a similar enough Kirby game on Switch, Kirby: Star Allies, the remake is a welcome one. The game was received favourably back in the day for its fun, no-fuss Kirby gameplay and enough time has passed to bring it back.

Can I pre-order Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe?

Pre-orders are now open for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. You don’t have long left to pre-order the game, so get in there quick if you want to make sure you get it on day one.

You can pre-order Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe digitally on the Nintendo eShop for £49.99. If you’d prefer a physical copy, you can hop on over to Amazon, GAME (with a free bonus sticker sheet), or Currys (where you can get 20 per cent off with code KIRBY20) to get an order of the remake in before its release date.

Which consoles and platforms can play Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe?

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You won’t be able to play the game on any other platform. Sorry PlayStation, Xbox and PC owners.

You can play the original version of the game on the Wii if you’ve still got one lying around and can pick it up from CeX for £32.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe gameplay and story details

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will follow the same story as the Wii original. This is a remake, after all, so anyone who has played the original will know what’s set to unfold.

If you’re not in the know, though, the basic plot sees Kirby and his friends (King Dedede, Meta Knight and Bandana Waddle Dee) team up to help Magolor, a mysterious alien who has crash-landed their ship onto Dream Land. It’s up to the gang to help repair his ship.

As mentioned above, the game is a traditional 2D side-scrolling Kirby platformer. You’ll jump, float, and suck in enemies to copy their powers (and unique styles) to defeat baddies, complete puzzles, and more. The subgames and Super Abilities of the original are also set to return.

You will be able to play the game in local, same-console co-op with up to four players. Additional players can choose to play as Meta Knight, Bandana Waddle Dee, King Dedede, or even other versions of Kirby.

New to the game are the shiny new graphics with a cel-shaded style applied to characters. You’ll also find new Copy Abilities, including the Mecha Ability which suits Kirby up in a powerful mech suit complete with flying skills and a cannon. There is also the new Magolor’s Tome Trackers subgame included. This is the best version of an already great game.

Is there a Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe trailer?

Yes! There is a Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe trailer. You can watch the release date announcement trailer below for a good look at everything the game has to offer:

That’s everything there is to know about Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Now, it’s time to go on another adventure with everyone’s favourite pink blob and friends.

