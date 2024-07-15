It turns out you can create Fortnite in Infinite Craft. It's fitting that a game about crafting can be crafted in another one.

If you're unfamiliar, Infinite Craft is a browser game in which you start with Water, Fire, Wind and Earth, then proceed to mix them to create absolutely anything. From a Steam Engine to Cleopatra... to Fortnite.

So, how do we make that last one? Let's take a look.

How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft explained

You might be crafting for a long time before you arrive at Fortnite, even if you're thinking outside the box.

Infinite Craft has quite a lateral way of thinking, and the combinations are often strange and humorous.

If you're curious about every possible result, check out our full list of combinations now.

But what about Fortnite?

In order to create it, you'll need to combine Internet and Castle.

Of course, you'll need to arrive at those two first, but at least now you know which vague direction to go.

Also, once you have Fortnite, you can combine it with Earth to create Battle Bus. Infinite Craft really is a game that keeps on giving.

Good luck, and happy crafting.

