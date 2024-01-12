Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

Before you get your hopes up about some majestic event, it’s worth pointing out that the current Season (Chapter 5 Season 1) is set to come to an end in early March. This isn’t anything on a massive scale, but is very cool nonetheless.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Fortnite Avenged Sevenfold collab, including what the crossover is and when it’s releasing.

When are Avenged Sevenfold coming to Fortnite?

According to Avenged Sevenfold's post on Twitter (recently rebranded as X), Avenged Sevenfold is coming to Fortnite today, 12th January 2024 at 5PM UK time.

For those of you in the US, the A7X X Fortnite collab is due to launch at 9am PT/12PM ET.

The release date of what looks to be a custom Creative map or two was revealed by Avenged Sevenfold on X (formerly known as Twitter). You can check out the trailer below to see the map(s?) in action:

We’ll find out very soon exactly what the collab is, but it certainly looks to be a custom map or two that was created in Fortnite Creative. Whether music from the band is involved in any way will also be revealed at 5PM.

Hopefully, the collab involves a playable track or two in Fortnite Festival.

What do we know about the Avenged Sevenfold and Fortnite collab?

The Avenged Sevenfold Fortnite collab appears to be a custom Creative map which may or may not include music from the band. This is based on what the band has revealed online.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), A7X first teased its collab with the battle royale game back in November 2023. In the short teaser, we see a character sweeping the floor next to the band’s iconic Deathbat logo. The track ‘(D)eath’ plays in the background. Check it out below:

Fast-forward to January 2024, and Avenged Sevenfold have released a full trailer for what appears to be a custom map seemingly made in Fortnite Creative.

The trailer (above) makes it appear as though we could be playing across a couple of custom Creative maps with A7X theming. One appears to be a multiplayer map for shooting and eliminations, while the other is a motorbike racing map with accompanying shotgun and turret.

Time will tell what it’s all about and whether it will feature Avenged Sevenfold music playing along in the background or not. Whatever it is, it’s set to go live today, 12th January, at 5PM here in the UK.

Fingers crossed it’s part of an official collaboration between game and band and we get some Avenged Sevenfold tracks to play along with in Fortnite Festival!

