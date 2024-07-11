Luckily for players eager to get their hands on this brutal gun, it can be secured easily with a little guidance.

Below, we’ve assembled a guide on how to find the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle in Fortnite and why you should spend time investing in it.

How to get Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle in Fortnite

The Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle is actually quite hard to find in Fortnite, but fortunately the Epic version can be purchased for 300 gold bars from two non-playable characters in the game.

One option is to head to Mount Olympus and speak with Artemis, who has the weapon for sale. Alternatively, visiting Hope in Sandy Steppes will give you the opportunity to buy the firearm.

It is worth noting that after you have bought the Sniper Rifle from either character, you will need to collect some ammunition from eliminating other players or looting ammo boxes fairly quickly as you will only get two bullets from your seller.

If you do not have enough gold bars to get the rifle then you can, of course, search inside chests in either Battle Royale or Zero Build as well as weapon bunkers. Doing this is a tougher task due to the gun’s rarity, but it is a feasible option nonetheless.

YouTuber Fortnite Events shows how the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle can be purchased in Fortnite in a short video below.

Why you should get Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle in Fortnite

One of the main reasons to invest in the Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle in Fortnite is due to its strength when shooting at vehicles.

The weapon will dish out anywhere between 125 and 138 points of damage normally, but when one of its bullets hits a car or any other mode of transport, that number is tripled. It even adds a knock back effect, as shown in the video below from YouTuber IG below.

Aside from that, it also has a headshot multiplier of 2.5 which makes it very powerful if you’re able to pull off a precise shot. Its reload time is fairly efficient too for a large weapon, taking around 3 seconds.

Below is each variant of the weapon’s statistics for you to compare.

Rare

Damage: 125

Damage to structure: 175

Damage per second: 80

Mag size: 1

Rate of fire: 0.64

Reload time: 3 seconds

Epic

Damage: 131

Damage to structure: 184

Damage per second: 83.84

Mag size: 1

Rate of fire: 0.64

Reload time: 2.85 seconds

Legendary

Damage: 138

Damage to structure: 193

Damage per second: 88.32

Mag size: 1

Rate of fire: 0.64

Reload time: 2.7 seconds

