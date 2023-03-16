The open-world game is full of different plants to grow, buy, and use and the Mandrake counts as a battle plant which can be used against your enemies.

The Mandrake is one of the most popular creatures from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, famous for its loud cry and humorous looks – and you can get, grow, and use them in Hogwarts Legacy .

This screaming plant can be used to stun and damage nearby enemies, making it easier for you to injure them without the need to dodge and roll away from incoming attacks.

You will also need Mandrakes to learn some spells, so you’re definitely gonna want to get your hands on this useful battle plant.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fortunately, you can buy a Mandrake Seed to grow in your Room of Requirement so you can keep stocks of the item up. Unfortunately, these can only be bought in one specific shop.

Thankfully, we know exactly where you need to go to get hold of some Mandrakes and to buy a Mandrake Seed. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake.

How to get Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy

To get Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to head to Dogweed and Deathcap. This shop just north of Hogsmeade is the exclusive supplier of Mandrakes and Mandrake Seeds. It should appear as a mushroom icon on your map screen.

Speak to shopkeep Beatrice Green to buy fully grown Mandrakes (two at a time) or to buy a Mandrake Seed. The prices of both items are as follows:

Mandrake (2) : 500 Galleons

: 500 Galleons Mandrake Seed: 800 Galleons

The best way to save some money on Mandrakes is to buy its Seed from Dogweed and Deathcap and plant it for a renewable source within your Room of Requirement.

You can plant Mandrake Seeds in pots of any size in your Room of Requirement. It will take 10 minutes for a pot to grow one Mandrake. Simply head to any Herbology station you own and select any pot for a Mandrake Seed to start growing. What you do in those 10 minutes of waiting time is your own business.

Now you have a Mandrake, it’s time to go and unleash it’s ear-piercing scream on some unsuspecting enemies and really turn the tide of battle in your favour. Or, you can give them to Professor Garlick to help you learn some spells.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.