The most important thing to note about the Dogweed and Deathcap store is that it is the only place in the game where you’ll be able to buy both Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula Seeds.

While there are several different shops to visit and spend some Galleons in throughout your time in Hogwarts Legacy , one of the best in the game is Dogweed and Deathcap. This is where you’ll be able to purchase battle plants and their respective seeds.

If you want to make use of Mandrakes and Venomous Tentaculas in your Hogwarts adventures and battles against the dark wizards, Madame Beatrice Green’s shop is the place to be.

Finding it has proven difficult for some players, however. Fortunately, we know its precise location and how to get there.

Read on to discover how to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy and to learn what else the fine establishment sells.

How to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy

You will find the Hogwarts Legacy Dogweed and Deathcap location just outside of Hogsmeade. It isn’t in the town itself, unlike most of the other shops, so this is likely why you haven’t found it yet.

Head into Hogsmeade via one of its floo flames and open the map screen. You should spot, just to the north and over the river, an icon of a mushroom. That mushroom icon is the Dogweed and Deathcap shop.

Simply head to that icon and you’ll find yourself at the shop, where Madame Beatrice Green will be waiting for you along with a stock of the finest battle plants and seeds.

As mentioned above, Dogweed and Deathcap is the only shop in which you can purchase both Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula Seeds. These are both useful battle plants so you would do well to buy both and get to planting them in your Room of Requirement.

It’s not just those two items on sale in the shop. The complete list of items for sale in Dogweed and Deathcap is as follows:

Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seed | 600 Galleons

| 600 Galleons Chinese Chomping Cabbage (2) | 300 Galleons

| 300 Galleons Fertiliser (2) | 300 Galleons

| 300 Galleons Mandrake Seed | 800 Galleons

| 800 Galleons Mandrake (2) | 500 Galleons

| 500 Galleons Venomous Tentacula Seed | 1,050 Galleons

| 1,050 Galleons Venomous Tentacula (2) | 600 Galleons

That’s all there is to know about the Dogweed and Deathcap shop in Hogwarts Legacy. Now, it’s time to purchase some battle plants and use them against your enemies. It’s always worth stocking up on items like these when taking on the infamous foes, for example.

