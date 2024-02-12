It started life on YouTube before being picked up by A24, and then debuted on Prime Video at the beginning of 2024. The original pilot has been watched almost 100 million times.

While nothing has come from Epic Games in terms of an announcement as of yet, rumours have intensified greatly - with references to the surprise hit show added to the game in recent days.

Potentially looking to boost the popularity of Hazbin Hotel even further, this wouldn't be the first time Amazon has made a move like this, so naturally fans are excited at the possibility.

So, what's actually happened? Is it all rumours and hearsay, or is there anything more?

Well, to make things easier, we've rounded up all the latest information surrounding Hazbin Hotel's potential Fortnite collaboration in one place.

Why are people talking about Hazbin Hotel in Fortnite?

The first rumour surrounding Hazbin Hotel in Fortnite stemmed from a Reddit post made on 11th February 2024.

A user known as Sarcasism (yes, we see the irony here) shared a video to the Fortnite subreddit which garnered a lot of attention from fans – specifically for the choice of music and weapon featured.

It seems that Fortnite has added an emote called "Reaper's Showtime", with the song Insane by Gabriel 'Black Gryph0n' Brown.

This song was created for Hazbin Hotel and used in a sequence where the character of Alastor discovers he is a demon.

Shortly following this initial post, many people spotted the reference across social media and have been sharing their excitement.

If you want to get this seemingly Hazbin Hotel-inspired emote for yourself, you should be able to find it in the Fortnite Item Shop for 300 V-Bucks.

Will there be more Hazbin Hotel content in Fortnite?

Charlie Morningstar, Vaggie. Prime Video

At the time of writing, no further Hazbin Hotel content has been announced for Fortnite. That hasn't stopped fans from hoping for Hazbin Hotel skins to drop at some point in the future.

Epic Games often keeps its cards close to its chest, of course, so any project that is in the works would probably be shrouded in secrecy until the moment of its reveal.

If we do see more Hazbin Hotel content, the chances are that it will be rolled out in the next season of the battle royale.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is expected to launch on 8th March 2024, so that's as good time as any for Charlie Morningstar, Vaggie and friends to turn up.

Considering that Amazon and Epic Games have worked together for a good number of years now, with the latter investing in AWS (Amazon Web Services), it's fair to assume further collaborations will happen.

Most notably, Invincible skins made their way to Fortnite late last year in the form of Omni-Man, Atom Eve and the main star himself.

It's worth noting that Epic Games has not officially announced anything at the time of writing. We'll make sure to update this piece once we know more.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Meanwhile, the first full season of Hazbin Hotel is available to stream on Prime Video, with a second season already in the works.

