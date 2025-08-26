Fortnite update today (26th August): What changes in the Gorillaz patch?
Digital Beach.
Is it sunshine in a bag, or is it just Gorillaz in Fortnite? The musical collab is incoming – and here's what to expect from today's update!
Both Fortnite as a whole and Fortnite Festival are receiving goodies to mark the occasion, as you would expect from such musical stalwarts.
There is no Damon Albarn in sight, though, as it is just the fictional characters from the band, 2D, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and Murdoc Niccals.
Maybe one day we’ll get a Blur x Fortnite collaboration…
Elsewhere in Fortnite-land, Kai Cenat is joining the game as part of the Icon Series, and if you haven’t snaffled them up already, the Power Rangers play a big role in Chapter 6 Season 4.
But read on to get the scoop on how to get the Noodle and 2D bundle for Fortnite, and what skins there are to unlock in Fortnite Festival!
What changes in the Fortnite update today (26th August)?
Today's Fortnite update is mainly about bringing the iconic band Gorillaz into the Fortnite Festival music mode (more on that below).
Epic Games has also announced the following changes:
- Ranked Reload climb begins anew
- Air Strike is online in Battle Royale
- Expert Solos and Duos have been vaulted in Fortnite OG
- Various bug fixes, detailed on the official Trello board
But yes, the main new thing is the Gorillaz content, which we'll detail for you below!
Gorillaz in Fortnite: What to expect from the musical collab
Below is everything found in the Gorillaz x Fortnite Collab, from skins to tracks and more, and all are available from 26th August 2025 until the conclusion of Fortnite Festival Season 10.
Fortnite x Gorillaz Noodle and 2D bundle
The Noodle and 2D bundle contains skins for each character and their corresponding items and costs 2,600 V-Bucks.
If bought individually, they cost 1,500 V-Bucks.
The DARE Jam Track and Bonesy Baloons Contrail are included in the bundle, or can be found in the individual packs too.
Noodle items
- Noodle Outfit – Toggle mask on or off in the Locker
- Noodle’s Case Back Bling
- DARE Emote
- Noodle’s Axe Guitar
2D items
- 2D Outfit – Toggle sunglasses on or off in the Locker
- 2D’s Megaphone Back Bling
- Gorillaz Camo Wrap
- 2D’s Mic
Fortnite Festival Season 10 Music Pass
The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Music Pass contains two outfits, with the first being Russel Hobbs, which is unlocked upon purchasing the Season 10 Music pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. The Clint Eastwood Jam Track will be available for purchase throughout Season 10, too.
As you progress through the Music Pass, you’ll unlock the One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling and Russel’s Drums.
You’ll then be able to unlock Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling and Murdoc’s Bass, before being able to unlock Murdoc Niccals.
At the end, you’ll unlock the Melancholy Hill Jam Track.
Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.