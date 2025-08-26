There is no Damon Albarn in sight, though, as it is just the fictional characters from the band, 2D, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and Murdoc Niccals.

Elsewhere in Fortnite-land, Kai Cenat is joining the game as part of the Icon Series, and if you haven’t snaffled them up already, the Power Rangers play a big role in Chapter 6 Season 4.

But read on to get the scoop on how to get the Noodle and 2D bundle for Fortnite, and what skins there are to unlock in Fortnite Festival!

Today's Fortnite update is mainly about bringing the iconic band Gorillaz into the Fortnite Festival music mode (more on that below).

Epic Games has also announced the following changes:

Ranked Reload climb begins anew

Air Strike is online in Battle Royale

Expert Solos and Duos have been vaulted in Fortnite OG

Various bug fixes, detailed on the official Trello board

But yes, the main new thing is the Gorillaz content, which we'll detail for you below!

Gorillaz in Fortnite: What to expect from the musical collab

The Noodle and 2D bundle in Fortnite Epic Games, Parlophone, Virgin, Warner

Below is everything found in the Gorillaz x Fortnite Collab, from skins to tracks and more, and all are available from 26th August 2025 until the conclusion of Fortnite Festival Season 10.

Fortnite x Gorillaz Noodle and 2D bundle

The Noodle and 2D bundle contains skins for each character and their corresponding items and costs 2,600 V-Bucks.

If bought individually, they cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

The DARE Jam Track and Bonesy Baloons Contrail are included in the bundle, or can be found in the individual packs too.

Noodle items

Noodle Outfit – Toggle mask on or off in the Locker

– Toggle mask on or off in the Locker Noodle’s Case Back Bling

DARE Emote

Noodle’s Axe Guitar

2D items

2D Outfit – Toggle sunglasses on or off in the Locker

– Toggle sunglasses on or off in the Locker 2D’s Megaphone Back Bling

Gorillaz Camo Wrap

2D’s Mic

Fortnite Festival Season 10 Music Pass

Russel Hobbs and Murdoc Niccals in Fortnite. Epic Games, Parlophone, Virgin, Warner

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Music Pass contains two outfits, with the first being Russel Hobbs, which is unlocked upon purchasing the Season 10 Music pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. The Clint Eastwood Jam Track will be available for purchase throughout Season 10, too.

As you progress through the Music Pass, you’ll unlock the One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling and Russel’s Drums.

You’ll then be able to unlock Murdoc’s Cape Back Bling and Murdoc’s Bass, before being able to unlock Murdoc Niccals.

At the end, you’ll unlock the Melancholy Hill Jam Track.

