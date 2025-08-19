Epic Games includes a lot of crossovers with big brands and IPs in Fortnite, but from time to time, homage is paid to big streamers who have helped propel the game to heady heights.

The latest such crossover is the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, who arrived on the scene with Chapter 6 Season 4, alongside some troublesome bugs.

Fortunately, of the alien invasion kind, rather than the sort that would be fixed in a Fortnite update.

But without further ado, let’s see if Kai Cenat is coming to Fortnite!

Is Kai Cenat getting a Fortnite skin?

Yes, Kai Cenat is getting a Fortnite skin as part of the Fortnite Icon Series.

After being teased for some time, Epic Games spilt the beans by way of the Las Vegas Sphere during a two-minute live stream, which can be seen in the X (formerly Twitter) post below.

No doubt the reveal cost a pretty penny, but for such a popular Streamer, Epic Games clearly felt that no expense should be spared for such an occasion.

Kai Cenat holds the current record for the most Twitch subscribers of all time, with the count reaching a peak of 728,535 subscribers according to Stream Charts.

When is Kai Cenat coming to Fortnite?

The Kai Cenat skin is coming to Fortnite on 12th September 2025.

The announcement came with the reveal at the Las Vegas Sphere, but no mention was made of the price.

Typically, Fortnite bundles cost anywhere between 1,500 – 2,200 V-Bucks.

Once we have an official confirmation of the price when it shows up in the Item Shop, we will update you in due course!

What's included in the Fortnite Kai Cenat bundle?

While we don’t know the exact names of the items included, we do know the Kai Cenat skin bundle includes the skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Emote, Companion Pet and a Car Body decal.

You can see glimpses of the items in the announcement video, but Fortnite Leaks has provided some handy screencaps on an X post.

No doubt soon, we’re going to see dozens of Kai Cenats getting up to all sorts in Fortnite.

Once we get more details from the Item Shop, we will update this page!

