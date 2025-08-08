Certainly, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock 'N Awesome looks to be a real corker, with skins from other IPs such as Halo, even.

But we're here for the Rangers, so let's get to it!

Megazord comes to Fortnite 16th September Epic Games, Hasbro, Toei Company

The Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome Battle Pass itself launched Thursday 7th August 2025, and includes the Green Power Ranger, which also has an alternative White Ranger style.

The Mighty Morphin Bundle will come to the Fortnite Shop Friday 8th August 2025 and include Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger and Blue Ranger Outfits, as well as goodies such as the Go Go Power Rangers Redux Jam Track for Fortnite Festival.

Heading into autumn, those with a Battle Pass will be able to unlock the Dino Megazord Outfit from 16th September by completing Quests, presumably around the time that Megazord will be introduced into the game.

The announcement came alongside the incredible Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock 'N Awesome trailer featuring live-action renditions of iconic Fortnite characters, the Power Rangers themselves, and the appropriately named Bad Bugs.

Whether or not the bugs are indeed bad, or are just big bugs doing big bug stuff, is unknown, but we’ll ask the questions after we are done stomping them with the Megazord, which seems to be an event akin to the Godzilla one earlier this year, as the YouTube video description tells us to: "Prepare to Power Up as Megazord for a splashy midseason takeover!"

How to get the Fortnite Power Ranger skins

Go-go Power Rangers! Epic Games, Hasbro, Toei Company

To get the Fortnite Mighty Morphin Bundle, you need to purchase it from the Fortnite Item Shop for 3,600 V-Bucks.

You can unlock the Green Power Ranger and unlock its White Ranger style by purchasing the Shock 'N Awesome Battle Pass.

If you don't want to purchase the whole bundle, you can buy each skin and item usually for the following prices:

Skin – 1,200 V-Bucks

– 1,200 V-Bucks Pickaxes – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Back Bling – 300 V-Bucks

– 300 V-Bucks Emotes – 300-400 V-Bucks

These prices are not official, however, as the bundle is yet to be added to the Item Shop as of writing.

Fortnite usually receives updates around 2PM BST, so it may crop up around then.

If you want a sneak peek at what's to come, the bundle has already been decrypted by clever Fortnite boffins such as Refortniter, who uploaded a YouTube video detailing the bundle. Check it out below!

