Based on Japan's Super Sentai, Power Rangers follows various teams – each with unique abilities – as they come together to defeat a gallery of menacing rogues, from Lord Zedd to Rita Repulsa.

Co-creator Haim Saban attempted a blockbuster reboot in 2017 with a budget of $100 million, but it failed to capture people's imaginations, with the comparatively stripped back small screen instalments remaining the most loved.

Here's everything you need to know about how and where to watch Power Rangers.

How to watch Power Rangers in chronological order

David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Netflix

The Power Rangers universe includes multiple alternate realities which should be noted when attempting a chronological watch of the franchise – they have been marked in the timeline below:

1993-5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

1995: Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

1996: Power Rangers Zeo

1997: Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

1997: Power Rangers Turbo

1998: Power Rangers in Space

1999: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

2000: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

2001: Power Rangers Time Force

2002: Power Rangers Wild Force

2003: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

2004: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

2006: Power Rangers Mystic Force

2007: Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

2008: Power Rangers Jungle Fury Power Rangers RPM [RPM universe]

2011: Power Rangers Samurai

2012: Power Rangers Super Samurai 2012: Power Rangers: Clash of the Red Rangers [RPM crossover]

2013: Power Ranger Megaforce

2014: Power Rangers Super Megaforce 2015: Power Rangers Dino Charge [Dino Charge universe] 2016: Power Rangers Dino Super Charge [Dino Charge universe]

2017: Power Rangers Ninja Steel 2018: Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel [Dino Charge crossover] 2019-20: Power Rangers: Beast Morphers [Dino Charge crossover]

2021-22: Power Rangers Dino Fury

2022: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

2023: Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

2025: Power Rangers SPD

3000: Power Rangers Time Force 3016: Power Rangers HyperForce [HyperForce universe]



Power Rangers: RPM. Disney/Hasbro

Others may prefer to simply watch the Power Rangers seasons in the order that they were released. If that's your strategy of choice, refer to the list below:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993-96)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1996)

Power Rangers Zeo (1996)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Power Rangers Turbo (1997-1998)

Power Rangers in Space (1998-99)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1999-2000)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (2000-01)

Power Rangers Time Force (2001)

Power Rangers Wild Force (2002-03)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003-04)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004)

Power Rangers SPD (2005)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)

Power Rangers RPM (2009)

Power Rangers Samurai (2011)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)

Power Ranger Megaforce (2013)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (2014)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (2015)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge (2016)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2017)

Power Rangers (2017)

Power Rangers HyperForce (2017-18)

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel (2018)

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers (2019)

Power Rangers Dino Fury (2021-22)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (2023)

How to watch Power Rangers online

If you're looking to start binge watching Power Rangers, the official YouTube channel is a good place to start.

There, you'll find almost everything from Mighty Morphin season 1 up to Dino Super Charge – available to stream without any paid subscription. Now that's a breath of fresh air!

Other titles in the franchise are available on Netflix, including recent entries Super Ninja Steel, Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury, while the streamer currently holds the exclusive rights to its original reunion film: Once & Always.

Power Rangers is available to stream on YouTube and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

