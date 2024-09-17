The Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4 is continuing with supervillain Doctor Doom wreaking havoc on Battle Royale Island, but players will face a new task of taking his henchmen down in a much-anticipated Limited Time Mode.

The game’s servers have been undergoing maintenance since 9am in the UK, so we don’t have long left to wait, but let's take a look at everything we know so far about the game’s latest patch notes.

There are tons of changes coming to Fortnite in today’s update, but the most prominent one is the introduction of a new Limited Time Mode called Day of Doom.

It continues the Marvel theme of Chapter 5 Season 4, and it will split up to 32 players into teams of two.

One side will play as Doom’s Henchmen, who must collect six Artefacts before eliminating their opposition, the Allies of the Avengers. The heroes must simply wipe out Doom’s forces before they can obtain the goods - easy, right?

Fortnite’s page on X also teased a shiny new Iron Man armour skin.

Another major update is coming in the form of a LEGO Fortnite expansion called The Lost Isles. This introduces five new environments to explore, including a pirate-infested beach and a scenic mountain range.

It also marks the return of the beloved Klombos - a beast that previously featured in the game’s Battle Royale mode - which you can befriend by feeding them.

There’s a bunch of new weapons to be found, too, including a musket and throwing spears, as well as a LEGO Pass to work your way through.

Below is a full breakdown of what is coming in the V31.20 update.

Storm-Wild Tomatoes live in the Jungle. Epic Games

Marvel

Marvel Day of Doom Limited Time Mode

New Iron Man MK45 skin

I Am Iron Man story quest

Stark Industries Rifle has been re-added

LEGO Marvel Build and Decor bundles: The Daily Bugle, Weapon X Labs and the Friendly Neighbourhood apartment block

LEGO Mary Jane Watson outfit

LEGO Spider-Man Zero outfit

LEGO Wolverine Weapon X outfit

LEGO

The Lost Isles expansion

Five new environments including a beach, floating islands, mountains, plains and a jungle

New enemies such as Golems, the Storm-Wild Tomatoes and pirates

Weapons: pirate musket, flint-knock pistol, boom shield, throwing spears, knockback shield and explorer’s machete

Essence Table has been upgraded to Rune Forge

Klombos return

New foods: bananas, coconuts, pineapples, klomberries and tomatoes

Toys: cannon, free-spin swivel, controllable swivel and a stink jar

Tropical Treasures LEGO Pass

Premium Reward Track with 11 extra quests

The Airship vehicle

Crusher Tank vehicle

Other

Team Mech emote has been updated

"Every world will receive future content updates" text has been removed from the select world menu UI

