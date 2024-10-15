A feature was introduced earlier this year, during Chapter 5 Season 2, that exemplifies Fortnite's determination to keep the game new and fresh.

The Underworld Dash allows player to channel the Olympian Gods, and dash forwards in quick bursts.

It's a nifty trick, but how do we do it? Let's take a look.

How to use the Underworld Dash in Fortnite explained

So how do we use the Underworld Dash in Fortnite? It's an intuitive move, because you simply press the jump button twice.

Once you do this you'll burst ahead a few metres, in a kind of teleportation.

If you're wondering how many Underworld Dash charges you have left, count the green skulls floating around you. You can have up to 3 charges at a time.

If you want to use this move, you'll either need to swim in the River Styx, or beat a boss and collect an Aspect of Agility.

It's an effective move, especially as it negates fall damage. So if you're at the end of a long drop, dash forwards before you hit the ground to save yourself.

The Underworld Dash also handy for getting around quicker, dodging incoming attacks, and sneaking up on unsuspecting foes.

