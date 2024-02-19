Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

It ended in December 2023, but after such a success fans may be wondering if the Fortnite OG map will return in 2024. Well, there's been a bit of news on that front... let's take a look at what the developers have said.

Will Fortnite OG map return (again) in 2024? What the developers have said

Fortnite OG is the very first map that launched with the game, way back in 2017. It must have a special place in many fans' hearts, if the huge surge in players last year is anything to go by. So Epic would be daft not to bring it back in 2024, right?

Well, it looks like old-school Fortnite fans are in luck. Again. On X, the official Fortnite page posted that as "the OG season far exceeded our expectations... we'd like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*".

While we don't have an exact date, it sounds like the OG map will make a return in 2024. As soon as any further details surface, we'll be sure to update this very page.

