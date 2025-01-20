Now, people are wondering whether he’ll be added to Fortnite as an unlockable outfit or not.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Luke Littler in Fortnite rumours, including where they came from and whether we think he’ll be added to the game.

Skip to the end of the page to find out if Littler plays Fortnite himself – when he isn’t throwing nine-darters.

Why are people talking about Luke Littler in Fortnite?

People are talking about Luke Littler in Fortnite because the teenage darts star became an overnight sensation back in 2024 and is now PDC World Darts champion.

The rumours seem to have potentially come from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Luke Littler posted an image of artwork of himself from BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which one person, at least, thought looked a lot like a Fortnite skin.

Posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), user SebC301 explained that they "thought we were getting a Luke Littler Fortnite skin for a second". You can see the post below:

Will there really be a Luke Littler Fortnite skin?

We won’t know if there will actually be a Luke Littler Fortnite skin until Epic Games confirms one. For now, we’d argue that it’s unlikely but plausible enough.

Epic Games is throwing in crossovers with just about everything these days, so we wouldn’t be shocked to see Luke Littler joining in the fun.

We already have a Luke Littler Fortnite skin mock-up, courtesy of Facebook, to see what the darts sensation might look like in-game.

Time will tell if Luke Littler is added to Fortnite, but in a game where you can play as Lionel Messi shooting Snoop Dogg, anything can happen.

Does Luke Littler play Fortnite?

Yes, Luke Littler does play Fortnite.

This was confirmed on X and by Luke Littler himself. You can check out the post below, to see that LukeTheNuke7029 is indeed his real Fortnite account:

You can also watch Littler playing Fortnite with Ginge+ on YouTube (which he did just after winning the PDC World Darts Championship, no less):

So, if you’ve been playing Fortnite and come up against a player called LukeTheNuke7029, you’ve been playing against Luke Littler for real. Ain’t that something?

