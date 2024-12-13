Leaks are suggesting that we’ll get not one, but two Messi skins in Fortnite as part of a bundle based on the legendary Argentine.

It’s also said that this could all be added to the game’s item shop very soon.

Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Messi rumours and what to expect from the latest football crossover in Epic Games' ever-expanding battle royale universe.

What are the Lionel Messi Fortnite rumours?

Reliable content leakers such as HYPEX have said that Messi is coming to Fortnite and that the collaboration is happening soon.

Check out HYPEX’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

The rumours are suggesting that Messi will be added to Fortnite with not one, but two skins very soon indeed.

How soon? Read on for more.

It’s rumoured that the Fortnite Messi skin release date is Saturday 14th December 2024. Yep, that soon.

The leaks are suggesting that the Messi bundle will contain two outfits, two pickaxes and two emotes. That’s a lot of Lionel.

Of course, these are all rumours, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt until Epic Games officially reveals all. We won’t have long to find out, though.

How much will the Messi skin cost in Fortnite? Rumoured price

Rumours are suggesting that there are two Messi skins in Fortnite. One is said to cost 1,500 V-Bucks while the other is suggested to cost 1,800 V-Bucks.

In fact, there’s said to be a whole bundle of Messi-themed cosmetics for 2,800 V-Bucks, which contains the following:

Two Messi skins (1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks separately)

Two Pickaxes (800 V-Bucks each separately)

Two emotes

This rumour was shared by reliable Fortnite content leaker ShiinaBR on X.

Check out their post below:

Again, though, everything above is based on rumours. If Messi is indeed coming to Fortnite on 14th December, expect an official reveal from Epic Games soon.

We’ll update this page with official information when we can.

