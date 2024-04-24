If you want to look the part, check out how to get the Cerberus skin so that you don’t myth out on all the fun.

We’ve still got plenty of time until Chapter 5 Season 3 as well, so there will no doubt be quite a few more quests appearing in Fortnite - so it’s best to get them done as soon as you can, lest you get overwhelmed with an unending list of uncompleted quests.

With that in mind, then, let’s cut straight to it!

Fortnite 'I Left It Near The Snow' location explained

By reading "I left it near the snow, where people bury yummy bones too", we can deduce that the artefact's location is close to a snowy biome, as well as where they bury bones.

Cerberus – being a dog(s) – has an affinity for bones, and so his Dog Toy artefact can be found beyond the northern gate of the Cemetery on Helios island.

If you are more of a visual learner, Perfect Score on YouTube has a succinct video guide explaining where exactly this is. Check it out just above!

Full list of Fortnite Cerberus' Snapshot quests

Below are all the quests that are part of Cerberus' Snapshot:

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Cerberus – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Eliminate anything to see if they took the Artefact (20) – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Did I leave it under the Windmill with a view of the Styx? (Dig up the Artefact by The Other Windmill) – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything? (Dig up the Artefact on the island) – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP I left it near snow, where people bury yummy bones too… (Dig up the Artefact by the Cemetery) – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Defeat Zeus and Ares (Optional) – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Hades – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Defeat Cerberus to gain his tracking abilities – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Follow the scent of and collect the Artefact (9) – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Return the Artefact to Cerberus' Dog House – 10,000 XP

A handsome helping of XP then!

