FC 25 Managers: Best managers from each major nation in Ultimate Team
Finding the best Ultimate Team managers in FC 25 is more important than ever, thanks to the extra attention added to tactics and player roles in this year’s game.
Managers now have their preferred tactics attached to the card. You don’t need to use them, but if the new tactics appear daunting, they are a great alternative to building your own.
We've also outlined how to change a manager's league so you can make the most of the chemistry boost they offer.
FC 25 Managers: Best managers to use by nation in Ultimate Team
Just like in previous years, managers also boost chemistry for players of their league and nationality, so getting the right one can be the difference when reaching for complete chemistry.
All managers below should help get the most popular players onto higher chemistry, even if they play in less mainstream leagues.
Best England managers in FC 25
- Eddie Howe
- Marc Skinner
- Gary O’Neill
- Sean Dyche
Best France managers in FC 25
- Didier Tholot
- C. Razinel
- R. Peyras
Best Spain managers in FC 25
- Luis Enrique
- Mikel Arteta
- Pep Guardiola
- Unai Emery
Best Germany managers in FC 25
- Fabian Hürzeler
- Theresa Merk
- Hansi Flick
Best Brazil managers in FC 25
- K Eldinha
- K Creporizão
- B Rochelinhas
Best Argentina managers in FC 25
- Diego Simeone
- Hernan Crespo
- Marcelo Gallardo
Best Netherlands managers in FC 25
- Arne Slot
- Giovanni van Bronckhorst
- Suzanne Bakker
- Erik ten Hag
Best USA managers in FC 25
- K Endeley
- J Manuolo
Best Portugal managers in FC 25
- Marco Silva
- Nuno Espírito Santo
- Ruben Amorim
- José Mourinho
Best Italy managers in FC 25
- Vicenzo Italiano
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Thiago Motta
- Antonio Conte
How to change a manager's league in FC 25
It's not only the manager's nationality that increases chemistry but also the league in which they manage.
Fortunately, this can be changed if you have the correct manager League card to apply – these can be found in packs or purchased off the market. To change the managers league simply:
- Go to the manager slot in the bottom right and press square / X to bring up the options
- From the wheel that appears, choose ‘Apply Manager Consumable’
- A list of all the cards you have will appear
- Scroll across to find the one you need, apply it, and you’re good to go
