We've also outlined how to change a manager's league so you can make the most of the chemistry boost they offer.

FC 25 Managers: Best managers to use by nation in Ultimate Team

EA FC 25.

Just like in previous years, managers also boost chemistry for players of their league and nationality, so getting the right one can be the difference when reaching for complete chemistry.

All managers below should help get the most popular players onto higher chemistry, even if they play in less mainstream leagues.

More like this

Best England managers in FC 25

Eddie Howe

Marc Skinner

Gary O’Neill

Sean Dyche

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best France managers in FC 25

Didier Tholot

C. Razinel

R. Peyras

Best Spain managers in FC 25

Luis Enrique

Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola

Unai Emery

Best Germany managers in FC 25

Fabian Hürzeler

Theresa Merk

Hansi Flick

Best Brazil managers in FC 25

K Eldinha

K Creporizão

B Rochelinhas

Best Argentina managers in FC 25

Diego Simeone

Hernan Crespo

Marcelo Gallardo

Best Netherlands managers in FC 25

Arne Slot

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Suzanne Bakker

Erik ten Hag

Best USA managers in FC 25

K Endeley

J Manuolo

Best Portugal managers in FC 25

Marco Silva

Nuno Espírito Santo

Ruben Amorim

José Mourinho

Best Italy managers in FC 25

Vicenzo Italiano

Carlo Ancelotti

Thiago Motta

Antonio Conte

How to change a manager's league in FC 25

It's not only the manager's nationality that increases chemistry but also the league in which they manage.

EA FC 25

Fortunately, this can be changed if you have the correct manager League card to apply – these can be found in packs or purchased off the market. To change the managers league simply:

Go to the manager slot in the bottom right and press square / X to bring up the options

From the wheel that appears, choose ‘Apply Manager Consumable’

A list of all the cards you have will appear

Scroll across to find the one you need, apply it, and you’re good to go

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.