FC 25 skills: Best skill moves and 5-Star skill players
Plenty of flair is needed.
Knowing the best skill moves in FC 25 will help any player gain an advantage over an opponent, especially when playing someone whose tactics are set up to be deeper and more defensive.
Certain skill moves can only be performed by players with enough stars. The stars are measured from one to five, with only the best skill moves reserved for the trickiest of players.
However, there aren’t many 5-Star skill move players in the game, so we’ve included them, too.
Keep reading to find out how to gain an advantage against even the most stubborn opponents, as long as you have the right players.
Best skill moves in FC 25
There are over 70 skill moves in FC 25; some are more effective than others, and most can only be performed by the best players in the game.
More like this
We’ve not included every skill move; instead, we’ve made a list of the ones that will give you an edge and how many stars are needed to perform the skill.
- 1-Star/Fakeshot: Press circle/X to shoot then press X/A to cancel; varies depending on skill move level
- 2-Star/Stepover: Flick the right analogue stick forward and then roll it either left or right to perform the skill
- 2-Star/Ball roll: Hold the right analogue stick to the left or right; more skill moves you have, the quicker this will be
- 3-Star/Heel Chop: L2/LT and square/X and then press X/A to in the direction you wish to go in
- 3-Star/Heel Flick: Flick the right analogue stick up and then down
- 3-Star/Fake going one way then going the other: Move the analogue stick anti-clockwise/clockwise about halfway around
- 4-Star/Drag back: Hold L2/LT and drag the right analogue down
- 5-Star/Tornado Spin: Hold L2/LT and Hold L1/LB then flick right stick up and left
These are just some of the best skill moves in the game, but depending on what player you’re using and how many stars they have, you will get a different variation of the above skill moves.
The more skilful the player, the quicker the move will be, with certain PlayStyles also contributing to how well they perform the skills.
Best 5-Star skill move players in FC 25
Some of the above moves will only be possible with players who have 5-Star skills.
Fortunately, this early on in the game, there aren’t too many around, although as the game ages, more and more will be added to Ultimate Team.
Below are some of the best players with 5-Star skill moves around:
5-Star skill move Icons
- Pelé
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Mia Hamm
- Johan Cruyff
- Ronaldinho
- Garrincha
- Zico
- Roberto Baggio
- Andrea Pirlo
- Jairzinho
- Eric Cantona
- Kaka
- Franck Ribéry
- Riquelme
5-Star skill move players
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid/France)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)
- Caroline Hansen (Barcelona/Norway)
- Vini Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil)
- Martin Ødegaard (Arseanl/Norway)
- Debinha (KC Current/Brazil)
- Beth Mead (Arsenal/England)
- Paulo Dybala (Roma/Argentina)
- Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern Munich/Germany)
- Neymar Jr (Al Ahli/Brazil)
- Sakina Karchaoui (PSG/France)
- Ousmane Dembele (PSG/France)
- Rafael Leāo (AC Milan/Portugal)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/Portugal)
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli/Georgia)
- Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/France)
- Ella Toone (Manchester United/England)
- Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea/France)
- Jadon Sancho (Chelsea/England)
- Lucas Paquetá (West Ham/Brazil)
- Marcus Rashford (Manchester United/England)
