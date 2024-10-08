It may not come as a surprise to know that the game reached number one in the UK sales charts as soon as it launched, beating out the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to the top spot.

Football’s popular here in the UK. Who knew?

Keep reading to find out what we know about the FC 25 sales numbers and to discover if it’s selling well or not.

FC 25 sales numbers: Is it selling well?

EA hasn’t officially confirmed any sales numbers, but it’s safe to say that FC 25 sales numbers are high, although it’s performing slightly behind FC 24.

GamesIndustry.biz explains that FC 25 was the best-selling game of September 2024 in the UK. No real surprise there. Its report, though, does say that "the game’s sales are slightly lower than last year [FC 24]".

FC 25 sales are 4.6 per cent lower than those of the launch sales of FC 24 last year.

Despite this, sales numbers of FC 25 Ultimate Edition (which gave players early access) "actually performed better year-on-year" when compared to FC 24.

We don’t have actual figures for sales numbers, so the GamesIndustry.biz report will have to do for now.

During the website’s Microcast podcast, the sales performance of FC 25 Ultimate Edition is explained in more detail.

It explains that "in terms of the people who did buy the Ultimate Edition of the game, in the UK, that was six per cent more people bought the Ultimate Edition this year than they did last year".

The podcast continues: "And if you factor that for the whole of Europe and early data suggests that nearly 11 per cent rise over the year before."

You can listen to what they have to say about the FC 25 sales numbers in the YouTube embed of the Microcast below (around the 30-minute mark):

Why Ultimate Edition sales are up and overall sales are slightly down (in the UK at least) is anyone’s guess. This is a year with no international tournament to ride on, so that may have something to do with it.

You might argue, too, that many people were intrigued by the dropping of the FIFA licence last year, so a few more people picked up a copy to see what, if anything, had changed.

Despite all of this, though, FC 25 is selling well.

